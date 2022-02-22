The full name of Kylie Jenner’s second son, Wolf

The birth of Kylie Jenner’s second child has given much to talk about on social networks. Since it became known that the businesswoman had given birth, fans have not stopped speculating about the name of the creature. An unknown that was revealed a few days ago, when the Kardashian announced via Instagram that her newborn son is called Wolf (yes, wolf), debunking the theories of the ‘fandom’ that suggested that the chosen name was Angel.

Well, now we’ve learned that Wolf has a middle name, unlike his little sister Stormi. TMZ has had access to the birth certificate of the businesswoman’s second baby, thanks to which we know that Kylie Jenner’s son His name is Wolf Jacques. This second name is not accidental, but has been chosen in honor of the child’s father, Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster.

We have not yet seen the face of the new member of the family, only a photo of his little hand. However, Kris Jenner has given more details about her grandson, stating that he is a nail for Stormi. “When we saw it, we all thought the same thing: ‘There’s Stormi, being born again,'” Kris said.

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of Wolf with this beautiful image in her ‘stories’. Kylie JennerInstagram

Kylie’s mother also told a rather curious anecdote, related to the child’s date of birth: 2/2/22. “The number 2 has always been a very special number for Kylie. A friend of hers gave her a pendant with the number 222 on it, and she wore it while she gave birth. It’s all very disturbing, because Kylie has had the necklace for five years“.

We can only wait for Kylie to finally share the photos of her little one. We will be attentive!

