the first taste of the new Keanu Reeves movie is an interactive trailer with its first images

After almost 18 years since the last time we saw the last film of the Wachowski sisters, two days after the confirmed release of the first trailer for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ next september 9we already have the first preview of the feature film that arrives as an interactive video of what will be the fourth installment of the saga.





Visiting the site whatisthematrix.com we will enter an interactive page where we will have to choose between the red or blue pill. In the movies the red one is the one free Neo from the Matrix and the blue one is the one that keeps him in the invented reality.

To start the teaser, we will have to choose one of the two pills

This is how the interactive teaser progresses

After choosing one of the two options, a video will start where there will be a narration that will mention the time of day and will show us some of the teaser images, which according to Entertainment Weekly they can become hup to 180,000 video variations from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

In these previews, we can see the return of Keanu Reeves in his role as Neo, some combat sequences with well-known characters like Carrie-Anne Moss in her role as Trinity or new actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen, Jessica Henwick or Jonathan Groff. Besides, she’s confirmed the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris will join the cast.

Some of the characters that we will see in the different combinations of the teaser

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will be released in the United States on December 22, 2021 in theaters and HBO simultaneously and it will be the last one to come out in this modality. It will be directed solely by Lana Wachowski under the premise of being “a familiar world, where reality is more subjective than ever”.