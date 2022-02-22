The dream bag is in the wardrobe of Chiara Ferragni and Wanda Nara

Now we know it well, the bag is not just a container for our everyday things but a true status symbol. If it is true that not many people are interested in collecting bags, it is also true that the world is full of fashion victims. The most sought-after, exclusive and most elite brand is always one: Hermes. If some time ago we told you about the most coveted bags in the world, birkin and the Kelly in version Himalayas (Here are the stars who own it.), Now there’s another item that caught the attention of VIPs: Birkin Cargo.

“La f*** ta Birkin” by Cardi B

It all started from cardi b. I wanted this shit burst So much, I called all the damn stores. Hermes It just came out this year. I eventually found it but had to pay triple for it,” the rapper wrote in February 2021. Triple means $240k instead of 80k. Yes, that is the value of this bag. Made of leather and canvas, the camel color has one-of-a-kind appeal, name, Transportreminiscent of the popular work trousers with side pockets, a detail that stands out in the center of the bag.

Kiara has that too

who which cardi b The exaggerated collector of Hermès is nothing new (We wrote about it here) But also in Italy there is a great admirer of the French house: chiara ferragini. may be missing Birkin Cargo In your wardrobe? Obviously not. Chiara opted for the smaller version, Size 25, with fewer pockets. The influencer did not miss an opportunity to show off Milan. A few days later, her bag was also found on her arm. wanda nara, which he used to walk with his five children. Spacious and luxurious – what more do you want?

