The day Netflix stood up to Hollywood

David Wark Griffith never thought that someone would come along and take away the dreams that made him build the most famous film industry in the world. Then, Hollywood It was the place where everyone wanted to go, the launch pad to be known throughout the world, the only way to break borders in the easiest and closest way possible, the Mecca of cinema. But a new production company would change everything. Netflix did not come with the intention of being just a well-known platform streaming, Netflix is ​​here to destroy everythingto create good cinema and take it in the most creative way to every corner of the world.

Technology advances in an abysmal way, and in that Hollywood, was not clever. The culture of digital and instant has already completely changed the way we consume movies and audiovisual content. YouTube had already prepared the ground ten years ago and Netflix finished it off.

While Hollywood was crowned producing the best movies after having gone through its golden age, subsequent decline and cinematographic resurrection, Netflix was preparing, since 2007, to succumb to the population to its exquisite audiovisual offerings. It first launched a subscription offer with its well-known trial month; in 2008, partnered with consumer electronics brands to offer streaming through Xbox 360, Blu-ray players and TV set-top boxes. But it wasn’t until 2011 that Netflix began acquiring audiovisual content for its subscription service streamingbeginning with the political drama House of Cardsreleased in February 2013. To this we add the entire dark world that began to unmask what was the largest film industry and, consequently, the fall of Hollywood was proclaimed.

The rise and fall of New Hollywood

The American industry in Los Angeles had already experienced something similar. TO late 1940s a federal intervention separated the production of films from their exhibition in theaters, resulting in the gradual release of actors and technical staff from their contracts with the production company. The second obstacle came with the invention of television, although this would cause a benefit for the film industry, by lowering the quality of television programming and promoting cinema as a serious art form. The difficulties caused the number of films in the making to drop sharply, even the big budget ones, marking a change in the strategy to be followed by the industry.

In the mid-1960s, a new generation of filmmakers hollywoodenses managed to break with the public crisis and began to generate fresh, uninhibited, authorial and profitable films. I would start the call era of New Hollywood.

In those times of camaraderie in which blockbuster productions like The Godfather or The Exorcist had returned the public to the movie theaters, no one imagined that the Trojan horse, delivered into the hands of the author cinema American, was on the same lines. I would come with him Shark (1975) and a spate of massive releases that required huge amounts of money for advertising. It was precisely that auteur cinema, for those budgets, who would end the New Hollywood.

But back to current termsHollywood had to reinvent itself again, explore deeper your imagination and resurface. Although while doing so, Netflix exceeded 50 million subscribers and its service began to expand worldwide with broadcasts. streaming in 4K Ultra HD. The video-on-demand platform made history and in 2018 it was proclaimed as the studio with most Emmy nominations. A year later she did it again by joining the Amotion picture association of america. Hollywood’s strategy was to fight back with a new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019). For the largest American film industry, or so the Hollywood ego continued to believe, the number of Emmys was not enough, nor was the Oscar he won in 2018 with Romefrom which they snatched their success with green book. steven spielberg He said that “when you adapt to the television format, you become a television movie. And really If you’re a good movie, you deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar.”

Hollywood is still Hollywood in the eyes of the viewer, and their own, and for them, Netflix will never be able to position itself at their level.

However, you don’t have to be very lucid to know that Netflix is ​​gaining ground thanks to its desire to expand. Today, the platforms streaming allocate their resources to the signing of stars and directors with cache from the big screen. A clear example is the idyll between Woody Allen and Amazon or the full participation of Adam Sandler in Netflix comedies, achieving undeniable success.