“The Brock Lesnar we see now in WWE looks like the one in real life”

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin was interviewed by Ryan Satin on the latest episode of the wrestling podcast Out of Character. Benjamin, who befriended Brock Lesnar in his formative days at OVW in the early 2000s, was able to talk about the new character of Brock Lesnar, and commented that the attitude he currently presents in WWE programming is the closest to his way of being in real life. These were Benjamin’s words:

“I would say that the current character of Lesnar is the closest thing to his way of being in reality, when he is among people that he likes. I tell everyone all the time, one of the best things about Brock Lesnar is that he never You have to wonder where you stand with him. Because he won’t waste a second telling you, he’ll show you. He either doesn’t want anything to do with you, or you’re really a good friend of his. So, lor that you are seeing, for me, it is the Brock of when he is relaxed and among friends”.

In the last decade, WWE had presented Brock Lesnar as a rude and ruthless person, however, last summer the company decided to change him to the babyface side, and Lesnar has shown himself to be someone more open and carefree, despite retain their aggressiveness and toughness inside the ring. Without going further, last Saturday in Elimination Chamber, at the end of his fight, he approached the fans to celebrate the victory with them.

Lesnar is used to being a very private person, and he does not usually show his lifestyle off-camera through social networks as do some of his peers. Benjamin, who has been very close to him for years, thus reveals that The Beast Incarnate he is not as fearsome as he has previously made it seem.

At the moment, Lesnar has scheduled his next defense of the WWE Championship on March 5 in a non-televised event against Bobby Lashley. It is unknown if Lashley will be able to compete due to a possible shoulder injury, but in principle it is the last hurdle that separates him from the fight of champion against champion at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

