The best Netflix movies based on true events: Mank, Mosul and more

Do you fancy a movie marathon based on real events?

What is the best you can find in the catalog of Netflix? The question will surely change depending on the people you ask and that is because there is a bit of everything and many good things, from documentaries and animated films Oscar nomineeseven great series and movies that become the obsession of the whole world as soon as they are released.

On topics of films, Netflix you have two options (well, there are many more, but we are going to divide them into two for this story), fiction titles created by some brilliant and imaginative screenwriter, or options inspired by true stories that are as surprising, incredible and exceptional as any another history of cinema, and it is those of the second category that usually leave us most surprised.

Time and time again, cinema has shown us that reality can be more strange, intense, crazy and shocking than fiction, bringing the stories of normal people, who lived through extraordinary situations, to the screen, and Netflix He has appropriated many of those stories for his original productions that are increasingly successful (in 2021 we will see at least 4 of them at the Oscar ceremony).

In the section of Real cases we have series, documentaries and at least a dozen films (with great actors and directors) worth seeing.

The incredible movies based on true events that you must see on Netflix:

Run

Runstarring Sarah Paulson not completely real, but based on actual Munchausen’s disease and slightly on the case of Gypsy Rose and Deedee Blanchard. Gypsy Rose was found guilty of plotting her mother’s murder after it was discovered that she had intentionally been making her daughter sick, subjected her to surgeries and medical procedures, and forced her to be in a wheelchair for most of her life. life, without her being really sick.

The Hand of God

this movie of Paolo Sorrentino It garnered an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Film and is based on his youth. This is the story of a boy named Fabietto Schisa, who happens to live in Naples in the eighties, experiencing the arrival of soccer legend Diego Maradona, an equally unexpected tragedy, and a series of events that mark his life.

Paternity

This is a movie to not stop crying. kevin hart stars as a man who, after losing his wife, must find a way to care for his daughter, while working to support her and finding a way to connect with her and give her everything she needs.

The Dig

This movie is for fans of history, Vikings, and archaeology. Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in this story about a widowed heiress who hires an archaeologist to analyze the mysterious mountains of dirt on her land, where they end up making one of the most important discoveries in British history, changing everything the experts thought they knew about their land. ancestors.

the girls

Directed by Liz Garbus, this is the story of a mother who decides to start looking for her missing daughter after the police do nothing. She quickly discovers that her daughter was involved in prostitution and clues lead them to find a grave littered with the bodies of missing women who were apparently murdered by a serial killer targeting sex workers.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Aaron Sorkins directs to Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Sharp in this film about the protests that turned into riots during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The story focuses on the 7 men who were tried as terrorists as a result of the case, and how the truth was manipulated to try to get a severe sentence.

the mother of the blues

the last movie of Chadwick Boseman takes us to the late 1920s to tell the story of Ma Rainey, a revolutionary blues singer who stood up to racism, prejudice and exploitation throughout her career, focusing primarily on a recording session marked by the tension with one of the musicians in her band and conflicts with a white manager who was looking to use her.

Mosul

Produced by the russo brothers, This is the story of the group of civilians affected by the violence of ISIS and Islamic extremism, who decided to form their own army to stop the invasion of their city and prevent more families from suffering a tragedy.

Mank

David Fincher presented his first original film Netflix with a script written by his father. Mank is the story behind one of the most iconic films in cinema history, Citizen Kane, the man who wrote it and the obstacles he had to overcome to gain recognition. Gary Oldman could get a new one Oscar for his performance as Mank, a temperamental, alcoholic genius who helped Orson Welles create his masterpiece.

Dolemite is My Name

This film marked the return of Eddie Murphywho gives life to Rudy Ray Moorea comedy and rap pioneer who found success alongside a funny and slightly raunchy kung-fu fanatic alter ego, dolemitewhich became a Blaxploitation phenomenon that marked the decade of the 1970s.

Elizabeth and Marcela

The movie of Isabel Coixett takes place in the year 1901, where Elisa Sánchez Loriga took the identity of a man named Mario Sánchez in order to marry Marcela Gracia Ibeas, the woman he had loved all his life, and with whom the world did not allow him to be.

The Laundromat

Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep star in this film that tells the story of a widowed woman who begins to investigate an insurance fraud, which leads her to discover a couple of men in Panama City who have found a way to exploit the global financial system by creating tax havens to avoid taxes.

The Irishman

The movie of Martin Scorsese brings together Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro to tell the story of Jimmy Hoffa’s murder. The film is based on the testimonies of a mafia hitman who claims to have been hired to assassinate the criminal and union leader, then hide his body and let the mystery run its course. The movie is a bit long, but the story is interesting and it has great performances.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Zac Efron and Lily Collins star in this film that shows us a different side of Ted Bundy’s story, the “normal” life he led with the woman who was his girlfriend. The film shows how Bundy was able to maintain a relationship and a semblance of normality while he was committing his murders, until his girlfriend became suspicious and reported him to the police.

The Two Popes

Fernando Miralles direct this movie with Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce about the meeting between Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis, two men with very different styles and visions about the direction the Catholic Church should take today.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Directed, written and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, This dramatic film is the story of a thirteen-year-old boy from Malawi who invents an unconventional way to save his family and prevent the people of his village from suffering from famine in his country.