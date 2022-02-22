The best and worst of WWE Raw February 21, 2022

WWE RAW FEBRUARY 21, 2022.— This Monday a new episode of Monday Night Raw was held, the first after Elimination Chamber 2022, and the route to WrestleMani 38 continues. The star meeting was the fight of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens against RK-Bro, with victory of the first.

THE BEST AND THE WORST OF WWE RAW FEBRUARY 21, 2022

Here we present the best and worst of WWE Raw, in order falling:

WORST

► 3- The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Fortunately, the end of this fight was different from their previous encounter, although all of the previous ones were pretty lacking. A little more was expected from these teams.

► 2- Damian Priest vs. shelton benjamin

Although the result was not in doubt, a little more was expected from this match. It did not generate the greatest interest and the short time they fought did not help much either. The only good thing is that there is a new challenge for Priest, and a very good one: Finn Bálor.

► 1- Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki Ash

We’ve already seen a lot of this rivalry, and we honestly don’t understand why they rescheduled this match. Rhea has practically crushed Nikki every time he has faced her.

THE BEST

► 3- Bianca Belair continues to look stunning

The fight against Doudrpo was 100% an exhibition from Bianca, who reminded us again why she is the EST. Even though we had already seen this match in the past, this one was pretty good and every time We are even more surprised by the extraordinary strength that the challenger to the Raw Women’s Championship possesses.

► two- edge’s challenge

Edge came to give us a history class on his participation in WrestleMania and made it clear his intentions to once again participate in the biggest event of all. However, he does not have a rival in sight, although he gave such a good promo, that someone will surely step forward to accept his open challenge. Now, it is expected that whoever will accept the challenge, be someone who is up to the occasion because six weeks will come high intensity on the mic. It is rumored that it will be Cody Rhodes.

► 1- Brock Lesnar

This version of Brock Lesnar is really good. His skill on the microphone is so comparable to what he shows in the ring and getting toe to toe with Paul Heyman is not an easy thing and the WWE Champion really rose to the occasion, while continuing to maintain interest in his Champion vs. Champion fight at WrestleMania 38. In addition, Brock Lesnar seems to enjoy what he does at this stage in his career.