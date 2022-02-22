the action series will show another facet of Chris Pratt

One of the most anticipated series this year is The Terminal List And though it’s been going on for a while Prime Video has confirmed these days that it will be released in its catalog on July 1, 2022.

The action thriller will show actor Chris Pratt in a guise we may have never seen before. It is also an adaptation of a best-selling novel: The so-called The Terminal List by Jack Carr and the first in his saga of five starring ex-Marine James Reece, played by Pratt.

The plot of “The Terminal List”

the actor of Guardians of the Galaxy and recently from the Amazon Studios Original Movie “Tomorrow’s War” plays James Reece, a Marine agent who returns home traumatized after his entire team is ambushed in a high-stakes operation.

Filled with conflicting memories and questions about his guilt in the event, James Reece tries to put the event behind him and return to normality with his beloved series, but as new evidence comes to light and strange deaths occur a Around him, the marine realizes that The terrible event hides a conspiracy behind which high government officials could be in contact with.

That would mean that he is not responsible for the massacre of his companions, but at the same time it also means that his life and the lives of his loved ones are in danger.

In addition to Chris Pratt, the new Amazon Prime Video series also has in its cast Constance Wu and Taylor Kitschamong others, while behind the scenes we find David DiGilio as head writer and showrunner, as well as Chris Pratt, Jon Schumacher and Antoine Fuqua as executive producers.

The Terminal List It also means Pratt’s return to the small screen since he was one of the main characters in the unforgettable sitcom. Parks & Recreations and would be released on July 1 this year.