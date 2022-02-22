Sydney Sweeney, a transformation in 50 photos
Jeff Kravitz
Sydney Sweeney (Spokane, Washington, September 12, 1997) is much more than her Instagram account or the memes generated by the series euphoria. Sydney Sweeney still doesn’t understand why the audience didn’t start taking her seriously until she played Olivia on the show. The White Lotus. That if she is more believable, that if she is more mature… However, Sweeney considers that it is in euphoria where she has given more of herself, where, as she told in a recent interview in Cosmopolitan, “she has gone through an emotional roller coaster, but I don’t think many people took me seriously because I took off my shirt”. They see the nudity and not the reincarnation in the character of Cassie from Marilyn Monroe. Sweeney, now at the helm of her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, much in the style of actress Kaley Cuoco, another actress whose characters have been sexualized, and also like Margot Robbie or Reese Witherspoon, is concerned about the double standards with which it is measured in Hollywood, and, therefore, with what the audience measures, the nudes. She will soon premiere on HBO Max The Players, a series that adapts the homonymous novel by Jessica Goodman. It is undeniable that Euphoria has marked a milestone in her career, but we must not forget that she got there after The Handmaid’s Talefrom Open wounds and of once upon a time in hollywood. Sydney Sweeney is not the Kim Basinger of a new generation. She is perhaps the model of actress-entrepreneur for this new generation, but she is very clear about the creative product that she wants to sell.
The professional turning point for Sweeney has not been marked euphoriabut the Amazon Prime Video movie the voyeurs. Sweeney decided to do an exercise: She began to seriously investigate actresses and actors who had done nude scenes in recent decades, as she recounted in that same interview, “trying to feel better.” She came across hour-long videos of world-renowned male actors “with nude scenes that win Oscars and are praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it demeans her. There’s a double standard and I really hope I can have a small part to change that.”
“I always look at a script and make sure it doesn’t include [un desnudo] just to be there,” he said in several interviews while promoting The Voyeurs. Since he began working and filming nude scenes, Sweeney has always worked with an on-set intimacy coordinator, a job that has proliferated thanks to the # movement. MeToo All this shows the small changes that the standards of the entertainment industry around intimacy are experiencing in the few years since the Weinstein case.
With everything that this producer and actress has to say, it is still surprising that there are those who search the Internet if it is true that she has training as an MMA fighter like the actress Gina Carano. Believe it or not, is it true that Sydney Sweeney has an MMA background? is a recurring search on Google. And the answer is yes. In an interview in Marie Claire he said: “Yes, I have studied and trained in mixed martial arts (MMA). I started when I was 14 years old and entered my first competition at 18 in a higher weight class than myself, and I managed to be the first. Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t mean to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everybody broke a sweat!”
Sydney Sweeney, on January 5, 2022, at the photo-call for the presentation of season 2 of the series euphoria.
Sydney Sweeney with Jacob Elordi.
At the annual LACMA party, in November 2021.
In Venice, in August 2021.
At a UNICEF event, in July 2021.
In July 2021, during the promotion of the series The White Lotus.
At Paris fashion week in February 2020.
At an Oscar party in February 2020.
In February 2020, at Elton John’s annual gala to raise money for the AIDS Foundation.
At amfAR’s annual gala in New York in February 2020.
Republic Records hosted a Grammy after party at the West Hollywood Hotel in January 2020.
Sydney Sweeney at the Republic Records party with Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus.
In January 2020, at an Entertainment Weekly party with Hunter Schafer.
Sydney Sweeney graced the red carpet at HBO’s Golden Globes party in January 2020.
Along with Maude Appatow, co-star in Euphoria.
In October 2019, at the 26th edition of ELLE magazine’s Women in Hollywood party.
At an HBO post-Emmy party in September 2019.
At the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
At a DKNY party in New York in September 2019.
At a Harper’s BAZAAR magazine party in September 2019.
In July 2019, at the premiere of once upon a time in hollywood.
In Paris, in June 2019.
Upon arrival at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
During the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, along with her co-stars in Euphoria.
At the MTV Awards party with the cast of Euphoria.
In June 2019, about to explode Euphoria.
At a promotional event for Rolling Stone magazine, during April 2019.
In February 2019, during one of the traditional Oscar parties.
In February 2019, at the VES Awards.
During the presentation of Big time adolescent at the 2019 Sundance festival.
In January 2019, at the Actor’s Guild Awards.
In January 2019, at the SAG Awards pre-party.
In January 2019, at the post-Golden Globes party organized by HBO.
In January 2019, at a pre-BAFTA party in Los Angeles.
In September 2018, at the Emmy gala.
In June 2018, during the promotion of Open wounds.
In April 2018, during a Hollywood party hosted by Marie Claire.
In April 2018, on the red carpet for Season 2 of The maid’s tale.
Sydney Sweeney in January 2018 while promoting Everything Sucks!
