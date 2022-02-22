Sydney Sweeney, a transformation in 50 photos

Sydney Sweeney (Spokane, Washington, September 12, 1997) is much more than her Instagram account or the memes generated by the series euphoria. Sydney Sweeney still doesn’t understand why the audience didn’t start taking her seriously until she played Olivia on the show. The White Lotus. That if she is more believable, that if she is more mature… However, Sweeney considers that it is in euphoria where she has given more of herself, where, as she told in a recent interview in Cosmopolitan, “she has gone through an emotional roller coaster, but I don’t think many people took me seriously because I took off my shirt”. They see the nudity and not the reincarnation in the character of Cassie from Marilyn Monroe. Sweeney, now at the helm of her own production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, much in the style of actress Kaley Cuoco, another actress whose characters have been sexualized, and also like Margot Robbie or Reese Witherspoon, is concerned about the double standards with which it is measured in Hollywood, and, therefore, with what the audience measures, the nudes. She will soon premiere on HBO Max The Players, a series that adapts the homonymous novel by Jessica Goodman. It is undeniable that Euphoria has marked a milestone in her career, but we must not forget that she got there after The Handmaid’s Talefrom Open wounds and of once upon a time in hollywood. Sydney Sweeney is not the Kim Basinger of a new generation. She is perhaps the model of actress-entrepreneur for this new generation, but she is very clear about the creative product that she wants to sell.

The professional turning point for Sweeney has not been marked euphoriabut the Amazon Prime Video movie the voyeurs. Sweeney decided to do an exercise: She began to seriously investigate actresses and actors who had done nude scenes in recent decades, as she recounted in that same interview, “trying to feel better.” She came across hour-long videos of world-renowned male actors “with nude scenes that win Oscars and are praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it demeans her. There’s a double standard and I really hope I can have a small part to change that.”

“I always look at a script and make sure it doesn’t include [un desnudo] just to be there,” he said in several interviews while promoting The Voyeurs. Since he began working and filming nude scenes, Sweeney has always worked with an on-set intimacy coordinator, a job that has proliferated thanks to the # movement. MeToo All this shows the small changes that the standards of the entertainment industry around intimacy are experiencing in the few years since the Weinstein case.

With everything that this producer and actress has to say, it is still surprising that there are those who search the Internet if it is true that she has training as an MMA fighter like the actress Gina Carano. Believe it or not, is it true that Sydney Sweeney has an MMA background? is a recurring search on Google. And the answer is yes. In an interview in Marie Claire he said: “Yes, I have studied and trained in mixed martial arts (MMA). I ​​started when I was 14 years old and entered my first competition at 18 in a higher weight class than myself, and I managed to be the first. Those guys were probably saying, ‘Oh, we didn’t mean to hurt her,’ but they were definitely trying. Everybody broke a sweat!”