SUPERPOWERS NOBODY CELEBRATES – ViceVersa Magazine

send strings of WhatsApp is not the only one of these superpowers. There are many others who live housed in people who seem normal, but ultimately end up being superheroes too. The only thing is that they will never receive a tribute from Marvel, DC Comics or pixar. Therefore, here we present them:

– Those who call your cell phone just when you cannot answer: Is he carrying ten bags of groceries with him?… Is he backing up the cart in a super awkward position?… Is he about to take a penalty in the middle of the night? Champions?… Don’t worry, this person will call you to tell you something extremely important: “What else?… What are you doing?”

– Those who speak to him in the movies: They say they know more about cinema than a son of Steven Spielberg with Meryl Streep, but the worst thing is that they always manage to speak to him at the most important moment of the film. However, we envision a very good future for them. And it is that, just as there are sports commentators, there will soon come a time when you will go to the movies and buy soda, popcorn and headphones to listen to the commentator of the film.

– Those who do not let others speak: They’re the ones who take thirty-two minutes to tell you about the new shampoo they bought while you secretly just think, “Why doesn’t the guy who always calls me when I can’t answer?”

– The unpunctual: this superpower is like a multi-layered ice cream, because within it it contains the superpower of making excuses, which in turn contains the superpower of being extremely nice in order to prevent someone -who was punctual- from throwing himself at him and I practiced a judo key (without deodorant on).

– Procrastinators: they are the ones who stopped reading this a few lines ago because they saw a cockroach in the kitchen and went to step on it. They send word that they finish reading it tomorrow.

– Those who sing ugly: nobody supports them in karaoke, but we should create a special serenade company for them to dedicate to all those people who talk to you in the movies.

– The crossed ones: these people would be very good philosophers if they didn’t get to reflect on a Sunday… between the television and the sofa… when they are showing a singer… right at halftime of the superbowl.

– Those who choose bad movies: They are the ones who become aware of this superpower when the family throws them out of the room -for having chosen a bad movie- and then they have no choice but to sit down and write this article.

– Those who snore: it is perhaps the most detested superpower by everyone (except for cheating husbands who come home late and don’t want to be heard coming in).

– The slow ones: when the whole family is ready to go out, they are still getting dressed (and they still have to brush and comb their hair). In fact, these days I met someone who had just found out that there is a movie called titanica with Leonardo Di Caprio.

– Those who buy everything, except what they went to buy: This superpower usually manifests itself in men who go to the grocery store and then come back with everything, except for the broccoli that the wife told him five times to buy. That is why I now tell my wife not to mention that broccoli is needed so I can buy it.

Go? Have you ever wondered how high the universe would Marvel if they included some of these characters? And the best thing is that these superpowers are not always bad. In fact, choosing a bad movie can end up being the best sleeping pill without side effects, for example. Although well, let’s admit it, there are bad superpowers that will never be good for anything, even if we seek to channel them. An example of this is the superpower of those humor writers who spend their time sending their articles through chains everywhere.

