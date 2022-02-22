Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Min Min amiibo will go on sale in April, but Minecraft’s are delayed

The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate template was closed a long time ago with the addition of Sora, the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts, but we are still waiting for them to finish putting up for sale the amiibo of the different characters that were joining the game in the form of DLC.

That has led Nintendo to announce that the next one to hit stores will be the one from Min Minthe ARMS fighter who joined the latest installment of Super Smash Bros. in June 2020. So, after such a long wait, you will have your own amiibo from April 29.

However, this same statement has left us with one of lime and one of sand, because it was also planned that the amiibo of Steve and Alex, from Minecraft, were going to be available sometime in the spring, but the big N has reported that one because of a logistical and production problem has had to delay its release to later sometime in 2022.

From there it will be time to wait for them to arrive the rest of missing amiibo, that is, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy VII, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Kazuya from Tekken and Sora, of course. It will be necessary to remain vigilant in case they end up going on sale this year or, on the contrary, we will have to wait until 2023.