Summary of the first day of activities

This Monday the activity of the 2022 edition was launched with the spectacular victories of John Isner and Stefan Koslov

John Isner surpassed the Spanish Ferdinand Verdasco in the match that became, at the time, the longest in the history of the Mexican Tennis Open. In the first round, the American needed three sets (5-7, 7-6 and 6-7) to overcome the European

The match lasted three hours and thirteen minutes At the end John Isner was applauded by the fans present at the new stadium in Acapulcowhile Verdasco withdrew with a clear gesture of annoyance.

Isner achieved a marathon triumph over Verdasco. EFE

The Spanish tennis player is fighting, at 38 years old, to return to the Top 100 of the ATP, while isner It is placed in the 23rd position of said classification. Despite the differences, the Spanish resisted against the American, taking the match to the last instances.

3 hours and 13 minutes! The longest match in the history of the tournament in the men’s branch. ⏱ American John Isner defeated Fernando Verdasco (5-7, 7-6, 6-7) in the first game at the new Acapulco stadium. 🌴 Follow all the action on ESPN.#AMT2022 #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/CWgBBQwVqB – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) February 22, 2022

If the fans enjoyed this extensive exhibition of tennis, in the next game of the day, the long-lasting mark was pulverized, when the American stefan kozlov surprised by beating the favorite Grigor Dimitrovby 7-6, 5-7 and 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov faced Stefan Kozlov in the first round in Acapulco. EFE

Despite suffering from cramps during the clash against the Bulgarian, Kozlov clung to his dream and became the great protagonist of the hot night in Acapulco.

“I never quit because a part of me wouldn’t let me, in the third set the cramps disappeared,” he said. Kozlov for ESPN

It was believed that Kozlov could not continue, after reporting cramps in the second set, but in the end he managed to overcome adversity, in a match that lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

Historic night! 🤩 In a titanic match, which lasted three hours and 21 minutes, Stefan Kozlov recovered from physical discomfort, and like a hero without a cape, beat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets (6-7, 7-5, 3-6). 🇺🇸 🎾#AMT2022 #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/zTkfBamv4Q – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) February 22, 2022

The Spanish Pablo Carrenoseventeenth in the world ranking, defeated the German at dawn this Tuesday oscar otte 6-2, 6-4 and qualified for the round of 16 of the Mexican Tennis Open.

With a couple of early service breaks in both sets, 70 per cent effectiveness on first serves, and cool blood to save all three break points against, Carreno He won in one hour and 16 minutes on the first day of the tournament, with the ATP 500 category.

Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020, the Spaniard imposed conditions with good performance in his turns of service and accuracy with his two-handed backhand. In the phase of the 16 best he will face the winner between the American Marco Girón, 59 in the world list, and the Australian John Millman (80).

HOT GRANDSTAND | 1R | #AMT2022 Without major complications, Pablo Carreño secured his pass to the second round. 🇺🇸 P. Carreño Busta 6 6 ✅

🇩🇪 O. Otte 2 4#NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/XOQa1PKsTA – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) February 22, 2022

For his part, the seventh seed in the tournament, Taylor Fritzappeared in the Great Stand to beat the French Adrian Mannarino, in two sets. The American, a fan of Manchester United and a frequent FIFA 2022 player, at 24 years old, easily surpassed the first round of the tournament that takes place in Acapulco.

HOT GRANDSTAND | 1R | #AMT2022 DURATION 1:32 The 24-year-old American prevailed in straight sets. So he already advanced to the next round 🇫🇷 A. Mannarino 3 3

🇺🇸 T. Fritz 6 6 ✅ #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/myaLi2vhC7 – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) February 22, 2022

The German Peter Gojowczyk became the surprise of this day in the Mexican Open by beating the American Brandon Nakashimain the first round, by 6-4 and 6-4.

Nakashima He had shone in the Los Cabos Mexican Open 2021, reaching the final, and now he falls in the tournament organized in Guerrero, in the first round.

The two tennis players are placed among the top 100 in the ATP ranking.

PITCH 1 | 1R | #AMT2022 The German eliminated Nakashima, finalist of the @OpenLosCabos 2021 and already in the next round 🇺🇸 B. Nakashima 4 4

🇩🇪 P. Gojowczyk 6 6 ✅#NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/d5Sx4p20Uy – Mexican Open (@AbiertoTelcel) February 22, 2022

INAUGURATION OF NEW HEADQUARTERS

The GNP Seguros Arena is the venue for the most important tournament of its category in Latin America.

The Mexican Open has a new home. @AbiertoTelcel

The Main Stadium is designed to receive almost 10,400 for tennis matches. The complex includes a Grand Stand for more than two thousand people and four alternate courts with space for more than 2,200 people, it also has open spaces for a food and beverage area, as well as restaurants, shops and an extensive commercial and entertainment area. .

(Information from EFE and the Mexican Tennis Open was used for this report)