Successful track and field evaluative

In an intense day of pure athletics, last Saturday at the Capital Sports Center, “Fray M. Esquiu” the first evaluation of the National 10,000m event was held, which was sponsored by the Municipality of the Capital and was accompanied by the Secretary Sports, by Daniel Lavatelli.

Organized and supervised by Asocat, in the 10,000mts Catamarca classified two athletes to the National in U23. David Nieva, from Sijan, entered with 34m.42s and Ezequiel Lopez, Santa María, 35m.51s. In this race the third was Laureano Rodriguez.

In the afternoon the activities continued with a large number of children and young people who promise to be the future of athletics.

Finally, Asocat presented a recognition to the belicho athlete Sergio Crdoba, by the Municipality of Beln, after the race that took place in his honor.

Thanks

Asocat thanks Brico Shop and Hamburgo for their contribution, as well as the teachers, Hugo Gonzalez, Juan Carlos Leiva, Nora Flores, Maria, Beln, Flavio Martinez, Maria Coronel, Eliana Aybar (Belen), Juan Silva, Fernando Monguillot and Guillermo Perna, from the Municipality of the Capital.

CLASSIFICATION

TEST: 50m Flats

CHILDREN

PARTICIPATED

Zoe Vergara – Victoria Vergara – Malena Sofa Carrizo – Ambar Mansilla – Luca Olmos – Santino Ruiz – Bastian Ochoa – Sofa Gershani.

80m Flats U14

Gentlemen

1- Emilio Valdez 12s.21

2- Stefano Aybar 13s.26

3- Nahum Buenader 13s.79

4- Leonardo Gersani 14s.93

LADIES

1- Mara Milagros Eyebrows 14s.51

100mts Plains U18

Gentlemen

1- Baptist Bordon 15s.31

u 20

1- Jorge Narvaez 13s.39

2- Carlos Muoz 13s.71

3- Lucas Contreras 14s.14

4- Facundo Vergara 14s.30

GREATER

1- Facundo Davila 14s.94

2- Adriano Quiroga 15s.24

3- Javier Vergara 15s.49

4- Juan P. Ahumada 16s.52

LADIES

U18

1- Melani Acosta 16s.91

GREATER

1- Gretel Saquilan 15s.48

2- Maribel Romano 19s.82

600mts Plains

Knights U14

1- Emilio Valdez 1m.57s,04

2- Marcos Gutirrez 2m.02s.47

LADIES U12

1- Zahira Snows 2m16s.74

800 meters plains

GENTLEMEN

Greater

1- Emanuel Valdez 2m.00s,49

2- Bautista Gonzalez 2m.49s,89

3- Jonathan Parsons 3m.51s,41

LADIES U18

1-Candela Garcia 2m.59s,17

3000mts Plains

GENERAL

1- Ulises Vergara 10m.00.88

2- Ignacio Castao 10m.25s,26

3- Matias Vega 10m.34s,80

4- Ramiro Avellaneda 10m.44s,79

5- Ulises Soria 10m.59s,09

6- Victor Muller 11m.03s,75

7- Jess Leal 11m.10s,05

8- Leonel Agero 11m.10s,44

9- Javier Gomez 11m.13s,26

10- Luis Ignes 11m.13s,79

11- Julian Vazquez 11m.15s,04

12- Exequiel Carrizo 11m.21s,77

13- Santiago Garcia 11m.43s,70

14- Nilson Gonzalez 11m.50s,09

15- Juan I. Jimenez 12m.31s,46

16- Flavio Cassataro 13m.19s,31

17- Juan Silva 13m.39s,40

18- Sergio Campagnale 14m.57s,24

Javier Camposano DNF

LADIES

1- Gretel Saquilan 12m.50s,88

2- Clara Morales 13m.52s,39

3- Florence Giorgi 16m.05s,26

TEST 4X400

GENTLEMEN

1- 4m.00.83

Emmanuel Snow

Ignatius Castao

David Snows

Emmanuel Valdez

2- 4m18s,28

santiago garcia

Xavier Gomez

Ramiro Avellaneda

Javier Camposano

3- 4m.24s,88

John Silva

Lucas Contreras

Gaston Alvarez

Matthias Vega

4- 4m.28s,17

Facundo Davila

Exequiel Muoz

Mark Gutierrez

5 – 4m.39s,26

Emilio Valdez

Jess Loyal

Leo Carrizo

Ulysses Vergara

6- 4m.47s,05

Javier Vergara

Santiago Iconomovich

Paul Smoked

Adrian Quiroga

LADIES

1- 5m.35s,09

Zahira Snows

Gretel Saquiln

candela garca

Miracles Eyebrows

LONG JUMP

Gentlemen U20

Lucas Gutirrez 5m.64cm

Lucas Contreras 4m.82cm

U23

1- Jorge Narvaez 5m.13cm

Ladies

U12

1- Sofia Chayle 3m.13cm

SHOT THROW

Knights U14

1- Marcos Gutirrez 9m.60cm

2- Leonardo Gershani 7m.81cm

U20

1- Facundo Vergara 8m.51cm

U23

1- Gaston Alvarez 10m.09

Greater

1- Javier Vergara 8m.64