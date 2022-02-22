Street Fighter 6 is already a reality, a sequel to the legendary fighting game

Finally. Capcom has announced a new installment in one of the most mythical fighting game sagas in history, street-fighterwhose first game arrived 35 years ago, in 1987. And although the announcement has been through a very brief preview, at least we have already been able to confirm that there is the new Street Fighter 6 it is in development, although it will probably take time to arrive.

Street Fighter V It arrived in February 2016, and although since then Capcom has released several expansions, including several character packs, it has been 6 years since the last main installment of the franchise. For the fans, it’s about time for a new installment, and now Capcom has confirmed that Street Fighter 6 is under development, with a short video teaser in which we see the unmistakable Ryu about to face Luke in combat, a character who arrived in the last DLC of SFV.

The question is, when will we be able to play the new street-fighter? Capcom hasn’t announced a release date yet, but it probably won’t be this year 2022. According to the company’s announcement, we can expect more news from Street Fighter 6 in the middle of this year. Hopefully, then we’ll see what changes the game will have in combat and other news. In the meantime, we will continue to Hadouken! on SFV or some other game from the saga to make the wait more enjoyable.