Stories left by Day 6 of the Clausura 2022

ESPN Digital presents the best moments of the date with which the first third of the tournament in the Mexican championship ends

Day 6 of Clausura 2022 ended and Puebla remains the leader of the tournament with 14 points, after beating Monterrey at homewhile América and Chivas suffered two defeats in a row and are going through low hours in both teams, just like Rayados.

For its part, Cruz Azul resumed the path of victory with a surprise win over Toluca; Tigres somersaulted Atlético de San Luis in five minutes and Atlas lost positions after drawing goalless with Pumas.

Cruz Azul was the team that stood up for the big four on Matchday 6 of Clausura 2022 ESPN

Puebla, the squad with the lowest market value in Liga MX, received Monterrey, the highest rated team in Mexican football, at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, and remained undefeated and led the tournament after winning 1-0, despite playing with a man down by just over half an hour on the clock ahead.

Barely at minute 3, Diego de Buen headed a ball from the left corner and threw a bucket of cold water at Rayados, who is going through a difficult moment after criticism from his fans for the failure in the recent Club World Cup and the pressure to be ranked fourteenth with five points, product of a win, two draws, a loss and two pending games to play.

With 52 minutes of siege on the Puebla goal, Gustavo Ferrareis committed a foul inside his area on Maximiliano Meza and saw the direct red card, however, the scoreboard remained unchanged thanks to goalkeeper Antony Silva, who saved the shot from punishment of Rogelio Funes Mori.

Fc Juárez and Santoa Laguna drew 0-0 on the field of the Olímpico Benito Juárez and signed the second unprecedented score so far in the tournament, after 41 games in which at least one goal was scored.

The last match in which there was no exchange of blows was Monterrey against Querétaro on Day 1. In the current Clausura 2022 there have been ten draws: six games with a score equal to one target, a pair with 2 to 2 and the duo aforementioned without festivities.

With an uneventful first half, Tijuana took the lead at 57′ thanks to Facundo Ferreyra, however, twelve minutes later, Nexaca tied the game and sealed the result in a foreign field with a great goal, courtesy of Luis García.

The 28-year-old Mexican striker received the ball near the right corner of the area, looked up and dropped a cross with the inside of his right foot, which gradually curved and slipped into the net very close to the left post of the box. goal defended by Jonathan Orozco.

After six days, Querétaro got its first victory so far in Clausura 2022 and rose from sixteenth place to twelfth, with a balance of six points, and left Santos Laguna as the only team that has not won so far in the present competition.

During the first half, both forces nullified each other on the field and headed to the locker room with the electronics at zero, however, Kevin Escamilla took advantage of a poor clearance by Carlos Vargas, which bounced off Ygor Nogueira on the edge of the small area, to mark the first of the afternoon.

In added time, with three more minutes to go, Nogueira was stripped of the ball in the first third of the pitch by Ángel Sepúlveda, who drove the ball into the area and finished with a cross shot to the base of the left post.

In his third duel with the Tigres jersey, Igor Lichnovsky scored an own goal in the 55th minute, after poorly rejecting the ball from the corner and sending the ball into the net with his head, however, the feline striker saved the result and snatched victory in just five minutes.

At minute 72, a drop by Yeferson Soteldo down the left wing to the opposite area culminated in a cross to the second post for Carlos Rodríguez, who finished off with his head and beat goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero.

With their nervousness on the surface, due to Tigres’ insistence on their frame, Atlético de San Luis delayed lines and again Soteldo punished them, this time with a new assist for André-Pierre Gignac, who connected with his head on the front of the small area and snatched the three units.

The ‘Fiera’ went ahead on the scoreboard at 18′ thanks to a blunder by Fernando Beltrán in a delayed pass from the center of the field towards the first third, which placed Víctor Dávila hand in hand against Raúl Gudiño, in which the emerald striker won.

The late reaction came at 81′ and Cristian Calderón stretched out as a popcorn on the edge of the small area to connect with a cross from Isaac Brizuela and send the ball into the back of the net, however, Dávila retired with a goal and an assist in the ballots.

With a sigh on the stopwatch, the Chilean attacker sent a through ball from the right side of the field towards the center of the area and, ultimately, Osvaldo Rodríguez dotted the ball with his right leg to the back of the net.

They snatched Chivas in the tie in the last play of the match. Macías’ first duel after his brief stay in Getafe.

The Eagles remain in the doldrums, with four losses in their last five games, and this time they stumbled against Pachuca on the pitch of the Azteca Stadium.

Against the team from Hidalgo, the Azulcrema tied their fourth defeat at home, a streak that had not occurred for 14 years and will complete this February 23 four months without knowing the victory at home. The last time they scored three points at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was on October 23 against Tigres.

During the first period, Diablos Rojos and Celestes staged an attractive duel with multiple arrivals in both frames, which ended with the score 1 to 1 at halftime, thanks to Juan Escobar and Camilo Sanvezzo, however, the “Machine” took more power in the complement and devastated his rival.

At 64′, the attacking midfielder Carlos Rodríguez scored the 1-2, with a header that meant his third goal with the Cruz Azul shirt, after a flashy mistake against the frame of forward Bryan Angulo, who was replaced by Santiago Giménez at 77′.

The entry of the youthful sky-blue striker was a success for coach Juan Reynoso, as it resulted in a double manufactured in just three minutes, thanks to the collection of a penalty at 79′ and a shot with the head at 82′.

This large adverse score for Toluca against Cruz Azul had not been repeated since 1995, the year in which they were defeated 0-4.

Atlas tied goalless against Pumas on the field of the Jalisco Stadium and remains undefeated after six dates, however, they fell to fifth position in the table due to the victories of Pachuca, Cruz Azul and Tigres, which knocked them out of the general sub-leadership .

Along with Puebla, those led by Diego Cocca are the only unbeaten clubs so far in Clausura 2022 and also share the distinction as the best defense, with only three goals allowed, like Monterrey, although Rayados is going through a crisis that places it in fourteenth place.