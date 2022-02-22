“Stellar moments of humanity” and “How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage”: Flavia Pittella’s literary recommendations

In his literary column this Tuesday in Lanata sin Filter by Radio Mitre, Flavia Pittella recommended the books “Stellar moments of humanity” by Stefan Zweig and “How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage” by Carla Quevedo.

“I want to recommend two very different but very attractive books. On the one hand, those books that make us sick. It is a book that is a classic of the 20th century, published this time by the Cliff publishing house, it is Stefan Zweig’s book called “Stellar moments of humanity”, the column introduced.

“The Tyranny of Election” by Renata Salecl: Flavia Pittella’s literary recommendation In her literary column this Thursday in Lanata sin Filter by Radio Mitre, Flavia Pittella referred to the book “The Tyranny of Election” by Renata Salecl.

Regarding the first recommendation, Flavia Pittella he related: “It is a 1967 book that compiles a kind of essays that are associated with ’14 historical miniatures’ as he calls them. They are historical events that changed the course of humanity for one reason or another. Some are more bombastic, others are smaller, but they still changed at a cultural level.

“Volume 1, for example, which I liked very much, is called ‘The discovery of el dorado’. It is a chapter divided into several titles. It tells the story of a treasure hunter at the time of the gold rush in California. And the guy owned where the city of San Francisco is now. The city grows on land that no one ever claimed, which belongs to this man, who was gaining a lot of land in California, who was getting into debt with a lot of people, that the townspeople ended up expelling him, killing his children and being left without heirs . It is a hellish cowboy story but it is true, ”he revealed about one of the chapters.

“Cultural inclusion is necessary”: Flavia Pittella recommended “A school in round” by Magdalena Fleitas In her literary column this Thursday in Lanata sin Filter by Radio Miter, Flavia Pittella recommended the book “A school in round” by Magdalena Fleitas.

On the other hand, Flavia Pittella recommended the novel by Argentine actress Carla Quevedo, who, while living in New York, wrote in English “How I fell in love with Nicolas Cage”. “It tells the story of an Argentine actress who meets Cage at a party. After reading it, she understands that she is not the one who writes, so she writes it again in Spanish, ”said the columnist.