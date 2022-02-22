Steelers GM gives Mason Rudolph a vote of confidence

This Monday, the general manager Kevin Colbert gave a vote of confidence to the former substitute Mason Rudolf.

“If we started the season today, Mason would our headline and we’re excited to see where that can go,” said Colbert at his annual presentation to local media before the NFL scouting combine. “Mason he’s 5-4-1 as a starter in the NFL, albeit in a backup position, but we’re excited to see what’s next for Mason“.

Rudolf started a game for Steelers in 2021, a last minute decision after Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 a day before the Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. Rudolf he completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a game that ended in a tie. In 2019, Rudolf started eight games after a season-ending elbow injury Roethlisberger. It was a tumultuous season for the then Quarterback sophomore who ended up completing 62 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, the Steelers invested in the development of Rudolf, hiring Matt Canada as quarterbacks coach for the following season. After Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021, the team brought in the respected coach from quarterbacks Mike Sullivan to work with the group.

“I feel comfortable because Mason He has won more games than he has lost as a starter,” said Colbert. “How far that can go, we’ll see. To be a starter in the NFL that you can win with, you have to prove it for 16 games. I’m looking forward to it, if that’s the case.”

Rudolfwho is entering his fifth year with the organization, is the only quarterback in the squad currently under contract for the 2022 season, however, Colbert added that he expects the team to make an offer to former first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins, who spent most of 2021 as quarterback of the practice team.

“We’re excited to see what Dwayne can offer, whether it’s from the competition or maybe he evolves as a starter,” he said. Colbert.

But the Steelers or stop there.

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” he said. Colbert. “I can’t tell you how, but at this point we’re going to camp with four.”

With two positions quarterback apparently available Colbert, Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin have discussed all possible ways to add to the group. The team could recruit a quarterback with the 20th overall pick in the draft or he could explore free agency and the trade market.

“The draft class of quarterbacks, there is good quality available, probably not as much as there has been in recent years, but it is what it is,” said Colbert.

The Steelers they took a good look at some of those prospects in the Senior Bowl, including Liberty’s Malik Willis and North Carolina’s Sam Howell. Colbert was also attentive to quarterback of Pitt, Kenny Pickett, taking a front row seat to his season as a Heisman finalist from the facility shared by the Steelers and the University of pittsburgh.

“This group has good players,” he explained. Colbert. “And there are good players that have different abilities. That’s what was really unique about seeing them compete in the Senior Bowl, because most of them were there and they’re all different. I know some of them will start, quarterbackThey’re winners, and that’s exciting.”

Kevin Colbert will step down as general manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers after the draft. Getty Images

The main priority for Colbert –and the team– this offseason is finding a plan for the post- Roethlisberger in the position of quarterbackHowever, the Steelers also have to replace Colbert. The veteran general manager will retire after the April draft. Colbert he told Tomlin and Rooney II that 2021 was going to be his last season as general manager in May of last year, but he could stay with the organization in another role, he added.

“It’s time, I think, from a personal point of view, and I think it’s time from a professional point of view,” he said. Colbert. “We always have to be open to new ways of doing things and more current ways of doing things, honestly. And I encourage our younger scouts to push me in that direction, but the best solution may lie outside the organization. We don’t know.” , but I think personally that it’s time, but even from a professional point of view, we have to be open to trying to stay at the forefront of the sport.”

To find the replacement Colbert, he and Rooney II are interviewing candidates. The first round of interviews will take place in early March with the second round expected to be completed after the draft. Tomlin is involved in the process now, but Colbert He said the head coach will have an even bigger role in determining the next GM after the draft.

Until now, the Steelers They have interviewed seven external candidates for the position along with two internal possibilities in Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt.