Sofía Rivera Torres imitates Kim Kardashian with a sensual bikini

Sofia Rivera Torres She is one of the most famous television presenters for her charisma, sense of humor and her undeniable physical beauty. driver’s wife Eduardo Videgaraythe also actress was born in San Diego, California, and at 29 years old, she has managed to attract the attention of thousands of fans with her funny occurrences.

Sofía, owner of an impressive physique, has more than 500 photos published on her Instagram profile, the most famous being those of bikinis and swimsuits. But although she has attracted attention with other outfits, we believe that the most recent image of her is one of the most daring and hot, which, she was taken by the same Eduardo Videgaraydriver’s personal photographer.

“I want to tell you something: the sexiest photos I have on Instagram are taken by my husband, he makes me model and pose for him,” said the driver. “It’s my favorite job, being his photographer,” Videgaray interrupted. “Also, they are obviously the most successful photos I have, but I have to confess something to you,” Sofia said in an Instastorie.

“That photo that I uploaded yesterday was not my own idea,” the beautiful host continued. “Who did we steal the photo from?” she asked. “TO kim kardashian“, Eduardo replied. “He saw a photo of Kim Kardashian and said ‘I want to take this photo and we started trying.’

The result of these attempts was a sexy carousel of images in which we see the full body of Sofía Rivera Torres wearing a metallic green bikini, who, lying on a cot, exposed her prominent curves and her well-worked abdomen.

In addition to his work on the small screen, Eduardo Videgaray’s wife is an activist for women’s rights and recently shared a pose that reveals her cellulite. “I never wanted to upload this photo because the cellulite on my leg is very marked. All my life I hated my legs because I felt that the lower half of my body did not ‘fit’ with the upper half. On top I am thin and I have waist and bottom I have always been big and it made me self-conscious for many years, “he said then.

“I want to remind you that cellulite, stretch marks, slices, pimples (I also see pimples on my face) we all have. We ALL have imperfections, don’t let those imperfections cause you insecurity because I repeat ALL we have them, “said the driver.