Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the perfect match between Brad and Angelina: PHOTOS

At her young age, the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, has gone through a life of many transformations, because in an effort to find her own personality, the young woman had not found her gender identity.

From a very young age, the little girl confessed to her famous parents her inclination for the masculine gender, because on more than one occasion she asked the actors to dress her as a boy and call her: “John”.

Related news

And as always, the protagonist of “Maleficent” showed international support for her daughter, as she even commented on some occasion the minor’s interest in starting hormonal treatment and beginning her physical transformation.

Angelina has always shown support for her daughter. Photo: Twitter

On more than one occasion, the young woman was seen next to her mother and on the streets of New York as a child, as she chose to wear short hair and men’s clothing.

However, that seems to be in the past, because since her appearance at the premiere of “Eternals”, the young woman has left everyone with their mouths open, because she looks just as beautiful as her parents.

The young woman appeared next to the 46-year-old actress with different dresses that highlight her already formed figure, because at 15 years of age, the teenager has a striking silhouette and personality.

The 15-year-old girl stole everyone’s gaze. Photo: Getty Images

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is that opinions have been divided on social networks, as there are those who claim she is identical to her mother and others bet that the 57-year-old actor.

Team Angelina

If something is certain, it is that both parents of the teenager have been characterized by their physical attractiveness, therefore, the young woman has become the perfect combination of specific genes that made her inherit the beauty of both.

On the one hand, those who believe that Shiloh is identical to the actress from “Eternals” position themselves, because when the actress was a teenager she had the same features as her daughter, for example:

The smile is the same as her mother’s. Photo: Twitter.

In 1991, the actress did a photo shoot in LA, California when she was only 16 years old, as it was then that the actress marked the beginning of her career in the world of entertainment.

At 16, Angelina was just like her daughter. Photo: Twitter

Another irrefutable proof was the first time that the actress appeared on the red carpet of the Oscars next to her father Jon Voight in 1986, when Angelina was only 10 years old and the resemblance of her daughter is evident.

The factions in both are very similar. Photo: YouTube.

Team Brad

However, on the other side of the coin are those who are Team Pitt, as there are those who claim that the 15-year-old has inherited the physical features of the “Babel” actor.

Although there is little photographic material of the actor, before adolescence, there are images of him at the beginning of his career, which are proof of the great resemblance to his daughter.

However, his daughter’s features are similar to those of the actor. Photo: Twitter.

And it is that when the actor was around 20 years old, he had the smile and features that his daughter currently has, in addition to the actor’s skin tone and eyes.

The eyes are the same as those of the Hollywood actor. Photo: Twitter.

Follow the USA Herald on Google newsGo ahead CLICK HERE.