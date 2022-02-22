Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Opens Up About Romance Rumors

American actress co-star Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguezwas honest and spoke about the rumors that arose about the possibility of romance, saying that the singer has been driving “with grace” the fake news

While I was talking with Insider Domínguez, who stars alongside the actress of Disney on Only Murders in the Buildingsaid he admired Selena Gomez for the way he handled false reports about dating between the two.

“She deals with that a lot, I’m sure. When you’re in the spotlight a lot… that is a complicated subject for her all the time“, said.

The actor further revealed that he cannot understand why the romantic life of Gomez is constantly prey to rumours, as she “He also has a lot more to offer as an artist.”

“She handles it very well, and with as much grace as she does. It was class A the whole time,” Dominguez said.

Earlier this year, in February, photos from the set of Only Murders in the Buildingwhich showed Gomez and Dominguez cuddling up for a scene, subsequently sparking rumors that they were dating.

Refuting the news that she was dating Dominguez, Gomez had told Los Angeles Times in March that she was in class A the whole time. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to go out with me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get, the less they care. Right now it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like.”

Hulu has released the first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building,” which takes place on the Upper West Side and stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

“Only Murders in the Building”is an original episodic series from the minds of the writers Steve Martin and John Hoffmanndelivers charming, funny, occasionally over-the-top, nonsensical evening entertainment (or since airing, morning, afternoon, or late night) in half-hour episodes.