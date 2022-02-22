Selena Gomez appears with a new piercing and breaks the networks!

The Selenators freaked out after seeing Selena Gomez’s new piercing! Check out the video that is going viral…

Enough that Selena Gomez post a new photo or video to become a trend on social networks. The American singer continues to be successful in the music industry; her most recent release alongside Camilo, ‘999’, exceeded 12 million views on YouTube in just two weeks.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer went viral after she publicly showed off her latest acquisition: a new piercing!

Selena appears with a new piercing and breaks the networks!

Selena has a unique and sometimes rebellious style. The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star went out to dinner with her friends in Los Angeles, and originally planned to go to the ‘Build-A-Bear’ toy store, but ended up in a completely different place: a tattoo parlor and piercings.

Selena’s BFFs Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad recorded the entire process and posted it on TikTok and Instagram. While many fans believed that Selena had her navel pierced, one of her videos revealed that she just got her ear pierced.

Check out his crazy night!

@girlpoool Reply to @savltay we tried to go to build a bear but couldn’t find it at the gallery so we went and got piercings instead ♬ original sound – girlpool

Do you like Selena Gomez’s new beauty accessory? She looks amazing on her, don’t you think?

