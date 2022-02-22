Robert Pattinson Had To Change His Batman Voice Because It Was Awful

Finding his voice for The Batman was one of Robert Pattinson’s great challenges when it comes to getting into the skin of the vigilante. This has been confessed by the British actor who assures that he had to modify the initial idea that he had about how he would face the vocal aspect of his interpretation in the film directed by Matt Reeves.

During his speech on the Jimmy Kimmel show, the interpreter pointed out that the actors who have played Batman had a tendency to make their voices very serious and deep. Instead, he wanted to try doing something different, trying to make it as close to a whisper as possible.

But after a couple of weeks trying that approach, those responsible for the film considered it to be something so horrible that they asked Pattinson to stop doing it.

I wanted to do something that was drastically different from all the other Batmans… I just thought, because they all had this gravelly, raspy kind of voice, I was like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to do it more like a whisper.’ And I tried to do it like that at first, for about two weeks, but it was absolutely awful and they told me not to do it again,” the actor explained.

And it is that, for Pattinson, one of the big problems was that it was very difficult to maintain that tone and then repeat it again to record some dialogue in post-production.

However, Pattinson revealed that he wasn’t the only one trying to put a different voice on Batman. Christian Bale also wanted to adopt a similar approach when he starred in Batman Begins, his first film as the DC character under the orders of Christopher Nolan in 2005. Despite this, the protagonist of American Psycho, finally, chose to put what is, for many fans of the character, the most brusque and serious of Batman in the movies.

With the new voice and face of Pattison, The Batman will tackle Bruce Wayne’s second year fighting crime in Gotham, where he will have to face a terrible new enemy, the mysterious Riddler who unleashes a wave of cruel crimes and threatens to kill him. uncover lies from the Wayne family’s past.

Along with Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon complete the cast of the film directed by Matt Reeves that It will be released on March 4.