Robert Downey Jr. and Shane Black will work together again in ‘Parker’

According to information from What I’m Hearingthe director and screenwriter Shane Black and actor Robert Downey Jr. they could meet again in an Amazon project titled Parker. The collaboration between the two got off to an excellent start thanks to the film kiss kiss bang bang in 2005. A thriller with touches of black humor in which Black spat some of his typical hesitations and ironies through the protagonists. Much later, in 2013, the Iron Man actor brought the filmmaker back for the end of the trilogy of the billionaire Marvel hero. However, this did not get through to the fans or the studio, so iron Man 3 is an anomaly with no repercussion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, if everything seems to be on the right track, this duo will once again collaborate on the project based on the novels by Donald E. Westlake.

Parker is a fictional thief whose stories have been brought to the big screen on more than one occasion; Jason Statham (Parker), Mel Gibson (Payback), Lee Marvin (at point blank range) or Robert Duvall in The Outfit. This character is the protagonist of almost all the novels written by Westlake, who signed under the pseudonym Richard Stark.

It would be a different role for a Downey Junior who has been around for a while. outside the ecosystem of the big premieresafter Avengers: Endgame and his death as Tony Stark. In the same way, it would not hurt him if, as soon as possible, people forget about the attempt reboot from The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle. That said, the actor shouldn’t worry too much about his future schedule either, since he will appear in the great biographical work that Christopher Nolan is preparing, Oppenheimer and he will be the most famous detective in the world again Sherlock Holmes 3.

For his part, Shane Black has been busier than the actor. In 2016 he wrote and directed two good guys, receiving praise from both the public and specialized critics. Feelings contrary to what he received after his version of predator, where he had many problems with the producers during the filming of the film. His next big project, before Parker, is Doc Savage, an adventure film. in which he will direct Dwayne Johnson.