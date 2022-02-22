Rihanna’s new album will arrive at the end of the year according to The Sun | Music

2022 will be a year that Rihanna you can hardly forget. And not only because she will welcome her first child from her relationship with Asap Rocky but because, according to the British newspaper The Sunthe long-awaited musical return of the singer will take place at the end of this year.

This has been assured by a source close to Riri’s environment: “Rihanna will release an album this year. She is preparing to release it this year. It is something she has always planned to do for her fans. She has heard their requests for new songs and knows that they have been waiting patiently. She’s excited to offer them something new. After that she will focus on her motherhood in her Fente fashion and beauty empire which are her passion.”

This would put an end to more than 5 years of long waiting in which the soloist’s fans have shown infinite patience despite bombing their idol for years with the launch of this new project.

In fact, Rihanna is clear that nothing is going to prevent the launch of her new musical project. Ella a few days ago she spoke with Entertainment Tonight to make it clear: “My fans would kill me if they had been waiting this long just for a lullaby. Yes, they will have new music from me.”

It must be remembered that The Sun was already successful with the recording of the video clip that Rihanna and Asap Rocky made in July 2021 in what was supposed to be their musical comeback. From that moment we are waiting for that collaboration to see the light that would kick off that rumored and long-awaited double studio album that we have been hearing about for years.

“Whatever you know about Rihanna won’t be what you hear. I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion; you should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever you want, and I treat music the same way,” he said in an interview. September to Associated Press.

In the previous interviews, the singer already made it clear that she would not release the album until she was completely satisfied with the recording of it. And judging by Rihanna’s words to AP, that feeling seems that she is getting closer to her, so the launch could take place soon, although probably never before her motherhood.