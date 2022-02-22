Reveal the middle name of Wolf, the baby of Kylie Jenner | News

A few weeks ago, Kylie Jenner announced the arrival of her second baby with Travis Scottrevealing not only that it was a boy, but that the birth had taken place on the second day of this month, just one day after his little sister Stormy celebrate his fourth birthday. Days after this news that revolutionized social networks, what many expected was revealed: the name of the little one. And it is no secret to anyone that if something predominates in the Kardashian Jenner clan, it is the original names, especially in its younger members. The choice of the businesswoman and the rapper did not disappoint: wolf, a name full of strength and character. However, it has just been revealed that this is not the only name of the baby, as it has another that also pays tribute to his famous father. TMZ obtained a copy of the child’s birth certificate, which indicates that his full name is Wolf Jacques Webstersomething that clearly winks at Travis, whose real name is Jacques Berman-Webster II. The document also states that the baby was received by Thais Aliabadithe same doctor who attended the birth of Stormi, as well as that of her cousin True Thompsondaughter of Khloe Kardashian. “Travis and Kylie chose a name together”a source told People shortly after the businesswoman’s second birth, when the child’s name was still a mystery. Some days ago, Chris Jenner revealed who her new grandson looks like. “He is so cute. She was in the hospital when she was born, it was me, Kylie and Travis”counted in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “When she was born it was like Stormi was born again”, he added, revealing the great resemblance of the baby with his older sister. “Does she look like Stormi?” DeGeneres asked. “Exactly,” Kris replied.