Return that would take place tonight on WWE RAW » TurnHeelWrestling

The name that would return tonight on WWE RAW is revealed.

Since last Saturday, at Elimination Chamber 2022, The Miz was defeated by Rey Mysterio in the kickoff of the show. Later, in an interview, he stated that he would make a call to bring someone with the intention of defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

As reported by PW Insider immediately after, Logan Paul would be the person who would make his return to team with The Miz in a match against Rey and Dominik. Fightful confirmed this news minutes later. This afternoon, Miz has remembered again that tonight he will bring back someone who will surprise us all, and it seems that it is Logan Paul.

Your reaction after seeing who I’m bringing to RAW tonight…

Still, at this time the return of Logan Paul is not confirmed by WWE, but we will find out tonight on Monday Night RAW. Paul appeared last year on SmackDown in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 37, and was even at the event during the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, which subsequently stunned Logan.

