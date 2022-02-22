Researchers identify anxiety markers linked to Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is a type of movement disorder.

The insula and frontal cortex are involved in the development of anxiety in adults with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’saccording to data from the study published Neurophysiologie Clinique, where researchers found that anxiety occurs in approximately 31% of patients with Alzheimer’s disease Parkinson’sbut the underlying mechanisms are not well understood.

Nacim Betrouni, MD, of the University of Lille, France, and colleagues confirmed that similar to other research that has shown associations between anxiety severity and increased activity in emotion-processing brain areas, according to the magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography, but electroencephalography (EEG) has not been widely used, they said.

In the process, the researchers compared EEG spectral patterns and resting-state functional networks in patients with Parkinson’s with and without anxiety disorders. They identified data from 33 PD patients who met anxiety criteria and 75 without anxiety. The mean age of the patients was 65 years, and the mean duration of the disease was 9.76 years in patients with anxiety and 7.83 years in patients without anxiety.

Overall, the spectral analysis findings showed an association between anxiety and changes in alpha activity in the right frontal cortex, the researchers said. They also found that the relative power in the alpha1 frequency band in the right prefrontal cortex was lower in patients with anxiety than without it.

This finding was significantly associated with avoidance behavior on a subscale of the Anxiety Scale of Parkinson’s. A trend towards a significant association with episodic anxiety was observed, but no significant associations were observed for persistent anxiety or total scale score.

The images also showed increased connectivity between the insula and the posterior cingulate cortex in various frequency bands in the anxiety patients, the researchers said. “The increased connectivity observed here may be a marker for the maintenance of avoidance behaviors that characterize anxiety in PD,” they note.

The study is the first known to use EEG to explore the mechanisms of anxiety related to PD and “the reported results provide new insights, support the findings of previous studies using other modalities, primarily rs-fMRI, and show that EEG could be a relevant technique for exploring these disorders,” the researchers wrote.

However, more is needed research to confirm the findings in patients with a broader panel of anxiety disorders, they concluded.

