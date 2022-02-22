René Duprée remembers his real fight with John Cena in WWE

During the years 2004 and 2005, René Duprée and John Cena had a rivalry in WWE around the United States Championship. The 16-time World Champion successfully defended him at Judgment Day 2004 in what was probably their biggest match together. But they actually had many matches, both on and off television, including the lumberjack match on SmackDown on May 25, 2004.

► René Duprée and John Cena, to the blows

We are now reminded of this story because of Duprée’s recent statements on his podcast, Cafe de Rene, during which he revealed that both shared a segment in which they really went to blows in a legitimate way. Specifically, it happened on the blue brand program on April 29, 2004, a few weeks before they faced each other for the aforementioned title with other fighters around the ring.

“I remember Fit Finlay and the other agents telling us that the physicality between me and John Cena had to feel real. And let me tell you, it was as real as it gets. I broke her eyebrow, she was bleeding, and he broke my lip, and I think she had a bruise somewhere on her face.. Those were real hits.”

Historically we have not brought both gladiators together too much, although we did when in 2019 we also picked up the words of René Duprée when John Cena argued to Vince McMahon on Raw that he should have a shot at the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar because he had something that none of his teammates had, «Ruthless Agression». That did not like who was his rival in the early 2000s.

«I was watching some fights on YouTube and I saw one this week with my favorite and yours, John Cena. I was in the ring with McMahon talking about the Ruthless Agression, talking about my time, saying it was full of misfits and outcasts.

Okay, Super Supper, let me tell you this: For the last few years, your people (WWE) have been showing up at my shows and at my autograph signings, and one of those people even called my house half a dozen times. Are you worried that I have a life? That I have a job without you? How have I been able to succeed without WWF?