Recreate UAEMex Rectory in Minecraft

Less than a month to celebrate the 500 years of Toluca, Toluqueña recreates the UAEMex Rectory building in Minecraft, know all the details.

Toluqueños begin the celebrations towards the 500 years of Toluca

Less than a month to celebrate the 500 years of Tolucasome Toluqueños and inhabitants of the State of Mexico have already begun to celebrate the chorizo ​​capital in a big way.

Such is the case of the fabulous and unprecedented recreation of the UAEMex Rectory Building in the Minecraft game, which allows you to observe all the details of this emblematic building that reveals its greatness and beauty.

When are the 500 years of Toluca?

The 500 years of Toluca will be celebrated on March 19, however, the celebrations are not long in coming.

Learn about the creations that various users have made in the Minecraft game.

Who recreated the UAEMex Rectory building in Minecraft?

The one in charge of giving life to the UAEMex Rectory Building in Minecraft and thus begin to celebrate the 500 years of Toluca It was María Cecilia Valdés Arias Estudios, an astute and brilliant Computer Systems Engineering student.

This proud woman from Toluca told Toluca la Bella that she came to take some design and illustration courses, but unfortunately she had to leave them due to lack of income.

Although, with this incredible creation, we can see how good it is, because you can see the effort and dedication in each of the pixels.

Without a doubt, a creativity that leaves high the 500 years of Toluca The beauty.

Celebration of 500 years of Toluca full of nostalgia and sentimentality

Cecilia tells us that the reason why she decided to recreate the UAEMex Rectory Building was because she likes it a lot.

In addition to having very nice memories of this emblematic place of the Mexiquense Capital, among them:

His brothers’ graduation ceremony.

Your review of Sequential Logic.

And in the same way because there is a monument to the teachers and she is very grateful to all her teachers.

“I am very grateful to all my teachers, since they knew that I was going through difficult times and they helped me, so that I could move on. I took it fondly as a way of thanking them.”

How long did it take to make UAEMex Rectory in Minecraft?

The creation of the Rectory Building in Minecraft took an entire day.

However, Cecilia tells us that for another three days in her spare time she dedicated herself to perfecting the construction.

Users celebrate the 500 years of Toluca in Minecraft with different emblematic places

In addition to creating the UAEMex Rectory building, the Tolucan company has dedicated itself to celebrating the 500 years of Tolucasince he has also made the following emblematic places of the Mexiquense Capital:

The Cosmoglass.

Chivo Cordoba Stadium.

Great Part of the Science Park.

Faculty of Engineering.

high school 1

TDA