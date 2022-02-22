Real Madrid, Barça and Juve, the Super League clubs, want to play a tournament in the United States

BARCELONA — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus Turin are exploring the possibility of playing a summer tournament in the United States, sources told ESPN.

The three great defenders of the Super League are in talks with AC Milan so that the Italian team also joins a project whose main incentive would be the dispute over the great Clásico of Spanish soccer.

The venues are not yet confirmed but there are already negotiations for the matches to be played in different cities on the West Coast of the United States.

Madrid, Barça and Juve are looking for different formulas to raise funds and counteract the reduction in income they have had in recent times due to the coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, the big clubs in Europe used to do summer tours around the world to prepare their seasons and at the same time raise a large amount of income.

The three Super League clubs are confident that the improved situation will allow them to once again have a pre-season outside their own territories and consider the United States to be an ideal place as it is a strategic market.





Madrid, Barça and Juve have already played in the United States in the past and, in fact, in July 2017, the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami hosted the first Clásico to be held outside of Spain. Then, the Catalan club beat Madrid in what was Neymar’s last game in a Barcelona shirt.

The current leader of LaLiga, the team led by Xavi Hernandez and Juventus are the only clubs that continue to insist on the creation of a European Super League. The project was initially backed by 12 clubs but, several weeks after the announcement of its creation, AC Milan itself, Atlético de Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City decided to withdraw after the reactions Negative of his hobbies.