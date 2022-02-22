Razzie Award founders regret Shelley Duvall nomination for Worst Actress

The Razzie Awards function as a mockery of the seriousness of awards season in Hollywood, which is centered around the Oscars. Over the years, the Razzie have recognized the worst of cinema, that which makes others feel sorry and that often involves great figures such as Halle Berry or Sandra Bullock. Even films and performances have been awarded that are also named in the Oscar, such as Joker – 91%, but despite these circumstances, the creators have never regretted their choices, except for one: Shelley Duvall as Worst Actress for her participation in The Shining – 92%.

Each work of Stanley Kubrick makes it clear to us that we are dealing with a visionary and genius of cinema; however, he was also more than that and not all sides of him were positive. The director was known for harassing his actors and insisting on doing more than a hundred takes of a scene if he thought it necessary. His productions were always chaotic, slow and complicated, to the point that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise had to sign an open contract to film Eyes Wide Shut. 74% in order to be available when Kubrick wanted it. This film went through several years of pre-production, more than two of filming and one more of post-production.

But of all the talents that suffered in one of his films, the one that definitely went through the most was Shelley Duvall. Nowadays, The glow It is known as one of the great horror films and although Stephen King despises the adaptation for good reason, it cannot be denied that it changed the way audiences consume this genre. However, when it was released in 1980, it received very harsh criticism that considered that the story was poorly planned, that it was very slow, that the viewer could not relate to any of the characters and that the only thing that stood out was the work of Jack Nicholson, but that even he felt repetitive.

It is in this context that criticism of Duvall began. Jack Nicholson he was already an established actor and this film was the one that ended up marking the madness that characterized the rest of his career, but while he was receiving praise, his colleague was attacked for his work and, to date, there are many parodies and ridicules that are specifically focus on it. That year, the Razzie Awards nominated her for Worst Actress and Kubrick for Worst Director, although neither took the award.

Now that we know everything that really happened behind the scenes of The glowthe performance of Shelley Duvall has been re-analyzed and is considered not only a great piece of work but one that set a clear path for women in the genre to be away from teen slashers. In fact, some analysts recognize patterns in other maternal roles, such as Toni Collette in The Devil’s Legacy – 96%. But the public has not been the only one to recognize the unfair treatment that the actress received at the time of her.

In a recent interview for vulture, John JB Wilson and Maureen Murphy, founders of the Razzie Awards, acknowledged that they were also part of the problem and that it is the only nomination they regret. To begin with, both explained how they decided to nominate The glow and shared King’s opinion that this is a very poor adaptation of his work:

Some of us who had read Stephen King’s novel went to see The Shining the night it opened and didn’t care what Kubrick had done with the novel. The novel was visually much more amazing, much more terrifying, much more compelling, and we couldn’t understand why you would buy a novel that had all these visual opportunities and then you didn’t do the topiary, you didn’t do the snakes on the rug, you didn’t do the visions of the kids. If you’re going to say it’s The Shining, you have to have certain key things that weren’t there.

Both criticize Kubrick, for whom they feel no particular admiration:

I think that guy is overrated. He made a good movie and that was it.

And this is where they talk about Duvall’s nomination:

Knowing the background and the way Stanley Kubrick pulverized it, I would take that back. [la nominación a Peor Actriz] We’re willing to say, “Yeah, maybe that shouldn’t have been nominated.” Everybody makes mistakes. That is being human.

This is not the first time they talk about it. In 2020, the Razzie Awards did a retrospective and there they had already commented on his defense of Duvall and his dislike for Kubrick:

In Duvall’s defense, we later learned that Kubrick apparently drove her to the brink of insanity due to his abusive behavior. Subsequently, he was labeled a genius (by some) and she a madwoman. We suspect that he bullied her to make her cringe, and in hindsight we’d like to blame her solely on him.

The race of Shelley Duvall It did not take off as some expected and the actress was traumatized for years, although she always recognized that she was proud of what she had done in the film. In various interviews, Jack Nicholson he commented that he had never seen an actress work so hard and considered her performance a very good one and just what Kubrick wanted from the character. The new perspective on what happened with Duvall happened thanks to the Time’s Up and MeToo movements where Hollywood has been exposed for its abuses of power at work and that helped put on the table the issue of control that it should or should not have. a director over his actors.

