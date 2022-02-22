Rayados de Monterrey fans intercept players

fans of Monterey Striped They intercepted the team’s players to complain about their performance in recent seasons.

Rudolph Pizarro, Jesus Gallardo, Maxi Meza and Stephen Andradaamong others, stopped their vehicles outside the BBVA Bancomer ‘El Barrial’ Training Center to speak with the fans.

Do not come to say that I just came to dance, I came back because I wanted to be, otherwise I would not have come back, are you going to judge me for three games? Coming out against Cruz Azul, he was the best, according to the fans,” Pizarro replied to one of the fans.

Another fan placed two eggs on the hood of Pizarro’s truck.

Meza acknowledged that the demands were valid, “but there is a limit.”

Being intercepted, Rogelio Funes Mori he didn’t even roll down the window of his truck and left the site.

The fans placed several canvases outside the campus in protest at the team’s misstep, including one that read: “You are going to respect Monterrey.”

Rayados de Monterrey has been going through a bad time since the 2021 Opening Tournament, where they were in ninth place in the table and failed to qualify. In this Clausura 2022, the Monterrey team adds five points in four games.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital