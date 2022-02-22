Raúl leaves Los Sindulfos from ¡Boom! without 3,480,000 euros

Juanra Bonet has lamented the failure that has left the participants without the grand prize

One more day has come boom, where the followers of the contest do not stop surprising. This time everything has happened thanks to The Sindulfs and its participants, especially for Raul. Without a doubt, they were very funny moments, but also full of a lot of tension because of the great prize.

And it is that the sindulfos have once again reached the final pump of boom. After a Program very good, the people of Zaragoza were willing to give everything to win the jackpot, which now amounts to €3,480,000but a singer-songwriter, with whom they curiously share land, has left them very confused.

Raúl de Los Sindulfos, has failed and the team has not been able to win the boat

Raúl de Los Sindulfos was responsible for the bomb exploding

True to their customs, the Los Sindulfos team have chosen Raúl as the team’s spokesperson. They have begun to answer questions confidently and have finished the first round with four pending. The veterans have managed to guess one of them and get a little closer to the pot.

The question in which he failed was question 5, which said: “In what country was the gangster Lucky Luciano born?”, to which Raúl replied: “United States.” Then 6: “In what movie did Keanu Reeves make his debut as an actor in the cinema?”, to which he said: “My private Idaho”.

Vicente was the one who was most surprised to hear the correct answer

Then came question 9: “With what artistic name is the Spanish punk singer-songwriter Manuel Méndez Lozano known?” and Raúl said: “Rosendo”. The next was number 11: “What scientific society did Leopoldo De Médici found in 1657 to spread the doctrines of Galileo Galilei?” The participant simply did not know the answer.

Finally, they all agreed to guess the name of the punk singer-songwriter that Juanra Bonet had asked about. However, there was no luck and the final bomb exploded. “I don’t forgive her!” Vicente said when he found out that the singer he was referring to was Manolo Kabezabolo.