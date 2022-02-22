Puebla has already put a price on Larcamón, America, make it possible!







Photo: Jose Luis Melgarejo | mexsport

Nicholas Larcamon He is the fashionable coach in Liga MX. The Argentine has Puebla as the absolute leader of Clausura 2022, with an eye-catching game despite having the most modest squad of all. That even would have already aroused the interest of more important clubs and in crisis.

One of them is America. In the Eagles they trust that Santiago Solari can lift the team, which is currently located in the last steps of the classification, however, they have contemplated an alternative plan if this does not happen.

The strategist of La Franja could enter his options, however, they will have to wait until the summer because the regulations of the MX League does not allow a coach to have two clubs in the same competition. That part could complicate the millionaires. In addition to that, they will have to drop a large number of greenbacks to have it on their bench.

In the middle of 2021, Larcamon He renewed his contract with the sweet potato team until the end of this year, with a termination clause of 900 thousand dollars, according to sources inside the club. The helmsman is armored, the only exception is if an offer arrives from abroad. Even Pachucabefore Almada’s arrival, he asked about him a few months ago, but they were unable to hire him.

