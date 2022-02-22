Price of the dollar today February 22, peso advances one cent

Today, Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.2996 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances 1.4 cents in the exchange rate to settle at 20.2972 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, in the economic outlook, the manufacturing PMI data in the US stands out, which registered 57.5 points in February, and in the services category a level of 56.7 points that reports a favorable increase that would impact Mexico as growing exports.

But in the financial markets the fear for the situation between Ukraine and Russia and the tense diplomatic relationship that Western countries maintain around the crisis also has its repercussions.

A derivative effect is the rise in international gasoline prices, which the Mexican government no longer has scope to subsidize as it is already applying a 100% fiscal stimulus to Magna.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.2972 – Sell: $20.2972

: Buy $20.2972 – Sell: $20.2972 HSBC : Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60

: Buy: $19.87 – Sell: $20.60 Banamex : Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84

: Buy: $19.70 – Sell: $20.84 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.58

Purchase: $19.69 – Sale: $20.58 Banorte: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30

Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.90 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.90 Monex: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.91 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.09 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.80 Santander: Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.39 – Sale: $20.91 Exchange: Purchase: $19.7790 – Sale: $20.7895

Purchase: $19.7790 – Sale: $20.7895 Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 37,879.8 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens session with a depreciation

referring to euroit is quoted at $23.01 pesos, for $27.58 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.