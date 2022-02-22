Price of the dollar in Mexico today: how much is the exchange rate this Sunday, February 20, 2022 | DOF | SIS | Citibanamex | TDEX | NMR | | ECONOMY

The exchange rate in Mexico it was operating downwards due to the appreciation of the peso that was shaping up to register its third consecutive week with gains, which was marked by bets on the next steps of the United States Federal Reserve and tensions over a possible invasion of Russia to Ukraine.

The exchange rate was quoted at 20.2654 Mexican pesos per dollar a 0.09% gain from Thursday’s Reuters benchmark price.

Risk-sensitive currencies rose on Friday as a plan for talks between the United States and Russia on the Ukraine crisis calmed investors.

Confidence improved after it emerged late on Thursday that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the end of next week, provided Russia does not invade Ukraine. before.

“This moderately reduces nervousness in the markets, but caution is likely to prevail during the session, as tensions between Russia and the West continue and are likely to extend into March.”, said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis of financial group Base.

Meanwhile, the Fed authorities agreed at their January meeting that it was time to tighten US monetary policy, but also that decisions will depend on a meeting-by-meeting analysis, according to the minutes of the meeting published midweek. .

