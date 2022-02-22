WWE is in the midst of building the NXT 2.0 brand towards the Stand & Deliver event. so they are preparing for a great fight for Tuesday, February 22. Dolph Ziggler will be present in this issue to make a statement and wants a shot at the title that Bron Breakker owns. But before coming against the champion first he will have to go through Tommaso Ciampa, consolidated fighter of the brand who is looking for the opportunity to recover the NXT championship. .

Previous WWE NXT 2.0 of February 22, 2022

L.A. Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Since what happened at Halloween Havoc, LA Knight and Grayson Waller have led one of the most intense rivalries of the brand. Interfering in combat, fighting behind the scenes and even debating on social networks. However, Waller will be accompanied by Sanga, the latter being his bodyguard in the episodes.

Dusty Rhodes Women’s Tag Team Classic 2022

The women’s tournament in memory of The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes will kick off in this episode. Here are the teams that will participate:

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray

Lash Legend and Amari Miller

Ivy Nille and Tatum Paxley

Kayden Carter and Kacy Catazandro

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo

Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez

Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Nikkita Lyons debut

The fighter they presented through a promo as the daughter of a rock star.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler. Fight to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship

Dolph Ziggler has had Bron Braker in his sights from his mentions on Twitter, to the last weekly show where it almost cost him the fight against Santos Escobar. On the other hand, TOmmaso Ciampa is still interested in having another tour as NXT Championtherefore he wants to get Ziggler out of the way.

Announced for #WWENXT next week: — Women’s Dusty Cup Tournament begins

— Nikkita Lyons NXT debut

— L.A. Knight vs. Grayson Waller

