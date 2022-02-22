Previous WWE NXT 2.0 of February 22, 2022
WWE is in the midst of building the NXT 2.0 brand towards the Stand & Deliver event. so they are preparing for a great fight for Tuesday, February 22. Dolph Ziggler will be present in this issue to make a statement and wants a shot at the title that Bron Breakker owns. But before coming against the champion first he will have to go through Tommaso Ciampa, consolidated fighter of the brand who is looking for the opportunity to recover the NXT championship. .
L.A. Knight vs. Grayson Waller
Since what happened at Halloween Havoc, LA Knight and Grayson Waller have led one of the most intense rivalries of the brand. Interfering in combat, fighting behind the scenes and even debating on social networks. However, Waller will be accompanied by Sanga, the latter being his bodyguard in the episodes.
Dusty Rhodes Women’s Tag Team Classic 2022
The women’s tournament in memory of The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes will kick off in this episode. Here are the teams that will participate:
- Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray
- Lash Legend and Amari Miller
- Ivy Nille and Tatum Paxley
- Kayden Carter and Kacy Catazandro
- Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
- Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo
- Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez
- Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
Nikkita Lyons debut
The fighter they presented through a promo as the daughter of a rock star.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler. Fight to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship
Dolph Ziggler has had Bron Braker in his sights from his mentions on Twitter, to the last weekly show where it almost cost him the fight against Santos Escobar. On the other hand, TOmmaso Ciampa is still interested in having another tour as NXT Championtherefore he wants to get Ziggler out of the way.
