Pokémon confirms “cutting-edge graphics technologies” for main games – Nintenderos

Once again we bring you an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is indeed about Pokémon and the development of its next games.

Development technologies in Pokémon games

In the post that you have below, we can know that Creatures Inc.one of the companies responsible for Pokémon, has confirmed that, in addition to the fact that Detective Pikachu 2 is still in development, the company is evaluating the use of “state of the art graphics technologies”mentioning some examples like ray tracing or Unreal Engine 5.

They apparently plan to use it in future games in the franchise. Here is the text published on their website:

The company, which has developed Pokémon-driven modeling for the last decade of the main Pokémon games, is looking to incorporate cutting-edge graphics technology into its future titles. With new technologies emerging every day, ray tracing, which calculates the color and brightness of objects by tracking light rays, and super-resolution technologies like DLSS will become indispensable. We are paying attention to the technologies introduced in the latest game engines, such as Unreal Engine 5.

