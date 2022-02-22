Peter Dinklage could return as Eitri to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder

The actor who played Eitri in Avengers: Infinity War, Peter Dinklage, suggests that he could return to the MCU in the next Thor movie.

The 2010s were a very profitable decade for Peter Dinklage. Taking advantage of the enormous boost that his role in Game of Thrones gave him, the actor soon appeared in blockbuster productions of all kinds.

One of those productions was Avengers: Infinity War, where he would play Eitri the Dwarf in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eitri is responsible for forging some of the most powerful weapons in the MCU, including the Thor’s Mjolnir or the Thanos Infinity Gauntlet.

In fact, after forging the gauntlet, Thanos slaughtered all of Eitri’s species except him, though it would deprive him of the use of his hands to forge any other weapons.

But Eitri would find a way to help Thor get a new weapon with enough power to annihilate Thanos when necessary.

With the help of Rocket, groot and Thor himself, Eitri shaped the stormbreakerthe brutal ax with which Thor participated in the battle against Thanos.

After the forging of the weapon, Eitri was apparently left alone in Nidavellirbut it is possible that we will see him again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peter Dinklage has been talking to The Empire Film Podcast about his career, including his time at the MCU.

The actor has not been able to go into details, of course, but has hinted at his participation in Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth “solo” installment of Chris Hemsworth like Thor.

“Ummm, well, there’s another Thor movie out there, isn’t there? With this Taika Waititi directing? What? I said nothing. I said nothing! What?“

From some concept art from Thor: Love and Thunder, we know that the Mjolnir he will wield Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the mighty thor will have been reforged from the pieces of the original Mjolnir, destroyed by Hello (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok.

Eitri may need to enter the scene to put the pieces of the enchanted weapon back together and restore it to its former power.

Of course, you already know that Marvel Studios has made this thing of playing clueless with the press and fans fashionableso take this very philosophically.