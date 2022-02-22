PETA chooses Billie Elish as the 2021 Person of the Year

billie eilish has been chosen as the2021 Person of the Year” by PETA.

The successful singer who long before her fame followed a vegan diet, and who has always served as a voice for animal rights, has been chosen as the most influential person in the fight to improve the quality of animal life by PETA.

In the words of Ingrid Newkirkfounder of the association, Eilish it is changing the way of thinking of an entire generation, without fear of what the media may say and much less what public opinion thinks.

An example? As NME reports, some months Billie challenged the designer, Oscar de la Rentato design your suit for the Met Gala without the need to use animal skin.

The result? A stir in the world of fashion that showed that the new young stars in the music industry have much more to say than pretty comments for the camera and red carpets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Usually, Billie He has always taken advantage of the spotlight to make a strong criticism against the cattle industry for torturing animals, as well as artists who boast of posing in animal skins.

It’s no surprise that Eilish take this award, because as much as can be said about her musically speaking, the reality is that as a figure, she has been much more positive than other singers whose only personality is to be toxic and revert their same songs a thousand times.

billie eilish released his latest studio production entitled ‘Happier Than Ever‘ on July 30, 2021 via Interscope Records under the production of his brother Finneas O’Connell.