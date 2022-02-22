Penelope Cruz to star in ‘Ferrari’

02.22.2022 7:51 p.m.

New job for most international Spanish actress, Penélope Cruz. The Madrid interpreter will share the leading role and scenes with Adam Driver in a new film, titled ferrariand that will be a biopic about the Italian racing driver. A feature film directed by Michael Manndirector known for having shaped such well-known films as The Last of the Mohicans, Heat, The Insider or Public Enemies. In addition, he worked as a producer on the title The Aviatorstarring Leonardo DiCaprio and which swept the Oscars and several Golden Globe Awards.

With the filming of this new project, of which it is not yet known when the recordings will begin, although everything seems to indicate that it will be this springit is possible to carry out a project that the director had in mind for years to make the adaptation of the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machinewritten by Brock Yates and published in 1991. A book about a man who dominated a motorsports empire and who in Italy was the most revered figure in the country after the Pope.

The protagonists

As has been confirmed in this new film, the actor Adam Driver will be in charge of putting a face to the well-known racing driver who, in addition, founded the luxury car brand that bears his name and with which, through its competition car division, it won so many titles. In this way, the well-known actor of story of a marriage or the gucci house among other films, he takes on a role that was originally going to be for other names such as Robert de Niro, Christian Bale and even Hugh Jackman.

For her part, the actress born in Alcobendas (and who recently learned of her nomination for the next Oscars that will take place in March) will play Ferrari’s wife, Laura Dominica Garello. A cast that will also feature the performance of Shailene Woodley who will play the lover of the protagonist Lina Lardi. The latter is known for participating in titles such as The descendants with George Clooney Divergent or Under the same star.

Italy, the perfect setting

How could it be otherwise, this film about the life of Enzo Ferrari will have the neighboring country as the setting for many of its locations. Corners of Modena and the Emilia-Romagna region which from next May will host the filming of this adventure set in the summer of 1957. A date marked by an important personal crisis for the protagonist, since the company he created with his wife is in bankruptcy. As if that were not enough, he also has to face the death of his sonvictim of muscular dystrophy.

Just at this moment, the protagonist decides to make an important decision and bets everything (he believes that he has nothing to lose) on a 1,000-mile race in Italy: the one known as Mille Miglia. A impressive career which was disputed since 1927 and traveled the winding and complicated roads that circulated from Brescia to Rome and back to Brescia to finish. A dangerous circuit where more than one runner risked his life and that served as the backdrop for the dark secrets of this marriage to come to light.

Enzo-Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari was born on February 18, 1898 in Modena. His father had a metal structure company and wanted his son to follow the same path. However, Enzo aspired when he was young to be a journalist or opera singer. Nothing further than what was finally his professional life. A change, that of having a life linked to cars, that he was born when in 1908 his father took him to see a race motoring. A sector in which he began to function after returning from the army in the setting of a post-war Italy.

Archive image of a young Enzo Ferrari / OFFICIAL FERRARI

After many years of effort, in addition to being a driver, the Scudería Ferrari opened in 1929. Thus began a successful career that was not reflected in a family life marked by the tragedy of the death of his son. However, not everything was joy in the company since, despite winning in all the speed competitions, the economic investment was very strong and brought the firm to the brink of the economic abyss. Salvation came with an agreement with the group Fiat with which he would be in charge of touring cars and Ferrari of the racing car division.