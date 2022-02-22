Pelé has a urinary infection and will continue to be hospitalized

Pelé will be discharged in the next few days

Edson Arantes do Nascimento popularly known as Pelesuffers from a urinary tract infection that has forced him to extend his stay in the hospital in Sao Paulo where it gives sequence to the treatment against a colon tumorinformed this Monday the statement of the center Albert Einstein.

The clinical conditions of the 81-year-old triple world champion are “stable” and must be discharged “in the next few days”pointed out the bulletin released by the Albert Einstein hospital, where he has been admitted since February 13.

The former player of Saints from Brazil and Cosmos of the MLS was hospitalized again in that reputable private clinic to continue with the treatment of the colon tumor which was already operated on in September of last year. “During his stay, routine tests were performed, which indicated the presence of a urinary infection, a fact that extended the patient’s stay in the hospital, ”said the bulletin, which did not give details on the evolution of the tumor.

Since he went through the operating room, Pele has undergone chemotherapy sessions that they have taken him routinely to the hospital, which has generated endless rumors about his state of health, which the former player himself has had to publicly deny.

In addition to the tumor, the health of Pele It has been deteriorating in recent years due to problems in the spine, hip and knee that have reduced his mobility and have forced him to go through the operating room, in addition to suffering some kidney crises, as on this occasion.

The Brazilian star has suffered a series of health problemsincluding a hip surgery which left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unassisted. During the draw for fixture the World Cup 2018aroused concern for appearing at said gala in a wheelchair because he had “the operated hip”.

The former soccer player has notably lowered his frequency in public appearances in recent times, especially with the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19. However, he is always very active on his social networks, where he usually posts pictures of himself from the clinic, thanking his fans and the specialists who treat him.

