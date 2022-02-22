‘Peacemaker’ would be the new ‘Fortnite’ collaboration according to rumors from John Cena’s Instagram

United States.- Two things are certain: Fortnite is very popular, and peacemaker is currently airing on HBOMax. Now some fans think that the two will meet in the next crossover of battle royale, thanks to a post by Instagram from John Cena.

Cena, who plays the main character in the series Peacemaker, shared a photo of the island of Fortnite. Going through the comments, one can see many responses shouting the name of the game and anticipating a crossover. Thematically, the antihero’s love of firearms fits perfectly within the battle royale game of Fortnite.

Also, there have already been many superhero skins in the game, including characters from dc-batman and Harley Quinn. Also, the Peacemaker series will release its season finale soon, the day after I write this article, in fact. That sounds like the perfect time for a crossover.

However, other content could delay Peacemaker’s potential appearance. An Uncharted crossover is expected the same day as the series finale, thanks to an unlisted video revealing Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser. The video hasn’t been removed, and it features both the video game and movie versions of those two characters as new skins. The movie Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, tIt will also arrive soon, this weekend. The first screenings will start showing on the same day that the Peacemaker finale hits HBO Max.