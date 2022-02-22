‘Parker’ the new film by Robert Downey Jr. and the director of Iron Man 3 for Amazon

Robert Downey Jr. is reviving his career after the puncture he had with his The Adventures of Doctor Dolittlewhich was a real disaster in criticism and made the opinion that he believed that the actor had been pigeonholed in a bad way with his role as Iron Man more accentuated. Avengers: Endgamehis grand finale at Marvel Studios, the actor stumbled, true, but now he has a good string of projects under his belt that certainly have all the ballots to return us to the best Downey Jr.

With a lot of material on the horizon

After learning that he will star in Sherlock Holmes 3 under the orders of Dexter Fletcher, and that he will be part of the cast of Oppenheimer, the new film by Christopher Nolan, since Collider confirm that the actor will also work on Parker, a new feature film that will be in charge of Amazon Studios and that will have Shane Black as director, an old acquaintance of the artist, since they worked together on iron Man 3 and kiss kiss bang bang.

For now there are not too many details of the project, but we do know that Robert Downey Jr. will become an expert thief named Parker. The story is based on the series of novels by Donald E Westlake under the pseudonym Richard Stark. A collection that has 24 pieces published between 1962 and 2008 to its credit. Yes, it is a truly extensive collection that has given rise to the creation of other feature films such as at point blank range, payment or the same Parker from Jason Stathamto premiere there in 2013.

We do not know either if this new film of the ex-protagonist of Marvel Studios whether to be released in theaters or whether to go directly to platforms streaming. Although Amazon Studios is the one behind it, we will probably have it available on Amazon Prime Video at the time of its release. What do you think of this new project of the actor? Does it catch your attention?