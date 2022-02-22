Pacts that debase

The pacta Danish film released in January, is based on the book by Thorkild Bjernvig in which he narrates his relationship with Baroness Blixen, the author of My memories of Africa, that work that inspired the unforgettable film starring Robert Redford and Meryl Streep. Karen Dinesen, who was renamed Blixen when she married and whom she adopted as the literary pseudonym Isak Dinesen, returned to Denmark after living in Kenya and became a famous writer.

She must have been a woman of arms: she fell in love with a British hunter settled in Kenya – whom Redford plays in the film -, she separated from the baron, learned Swahili, stood out as a hunter and integrated among the Kenyan natives as if she were carrying there all my life.

But not everything was pink. Her husband gave him syphilis, the hunter died in a plane crash and coffee prices crashed, so she had to sell her plantation in Kenya and return to Denmark. Years later he wanted to return, but World War II prevented him. Memories of Africaher second book, catapulted her to fame.

Already exalted, Dinesen met the young writer Thorkild Bjernvig, who was forty years older. Something attracts him to him and he proposes a pact: she will help him in his literary career, introduce him to publishers, welcome him to her mansion so he won’t get distracted, read his writings, give him advice… and, in return, he will love her. will blindly obey. Thorkild, mired like any poet in economic hardship, accepts the deal.

The film is immediately reminiscent of Splendor Goethe’s, that story of an aging scholar frustrated by the limitations of human knowledge. Mephistopheles appears to him and proposes a pact: as long as Faust lives, he will put himself at his service; in exchange, when he dies, he will become his property. Tempted by the possibility of reaching infinite knowledge, Faust signs the pact with a drop of his blood. And, of course, the devil with his tricks takes Margaret, to whom Fausto is attracted, into her arms.

The story of Goethe has inspired numerous musical, literary or pictorial creations, such as the opera composed by Gounod or the novel The Master and Margaret by Mijail Bulgakov, one of the great works of the Soviet period, at the height of those of Pasternak or Solzhenitsyn. In Bulgakov’s tragicomic plot, Satan visits Moscow and causes total chaos, especially among the city’s literary, bureaucratic and corrupt elites. Later, in a crazy second part – like the one in Splendor-with spatial and temporal changes, the teacher’s lover, also Margarita, becomes a witch thanks to a pact with the devil, although what moves her above all else is her love for the teacher and her desire to protect and heal him his frustration over the manuscripts he has seen rejected.

Another curious case is that of the Italian violinist Giuseppe Tartini, who said that the devil appeared to him in a dream and agreed with him to compose a sonata. Lucifer creates it and Tartini, once awake, is inspired by it to compose his “devil’s trill”.

The question is: why, even today, are we so interested in stories of Faustian bargains, those that require paying a high price to achieve a dream? And the answer, I think, is simple: because in our lives as mortals we sometimes come across “devils” who propose similar pacts to us and put our integrity and honesty to the test.

Let us ask ourselves: what would we do if we wanted to succeed in singing and a famous tenor appeared to us and offered us a starring role in one of those opera palaces? Or if we longed for an actress role in a great movie and a high-profile producer offered us stardom in exchange for our sexual favors? Or, as happened to Thorkild Bjernvig, if a famous writer promised us literary fame in exchange for her unconditional dominance? Or, going down the ladder, what if the boss of the company gives us a nice promotion in exchange for sleeping with him?

The cost of rejecting the proposals of the scoundrels with power is very high, especially when the victims are in a vulnerable situation. Who would dare judge an employee who “consented” to groping by a heartless boss if the alternative is unemployment and she has a family to feed?

The tenor, the film producer, the famous writer or the exploited boss play the role of “mephistos”, now that we know that the devil does not exist. And although their victims have the possibility of rejecting such pacts, if they do, they will probably see their careers, jobs and dreams truncated, sometimes to unsuspected limits, because the tentacles of these octopuses are very elongated. So, even if they sign, they deserve all the compassion, respect, solidarity and support that can be given them. Of course, when they decide not to sign, we will always admire them more. These people represent the triumph of ethics and return the demons to their hells.

However, other characters can only deserve our contempt: those who were waiting for the opportunity to be tempted and who do not hesitate for a moment to seal the agreement in exchange for the benefits they will obtain. There are the judges and prosecutors who follow the orders of the dictators – like Ortega in Nicaragua – and condemn the political prisoners for absurd and implausible charges; there are the police officials who, even in established democracies, watch the political opponents of a government from the sewers, instead of denouncing those who give such orders and improperly use reserved funds; there those who cover corruptions in exchange for their slice; there are those who traffic people, even minors, in pimp networks. These characters are not victims but assassins of demons, devils at their service. The only difference is that they have a lower rank.

And another thing: does it take a lot of perspicacity to realize that, with exceptions like Dinesen’s, the exploited are usually men and the victims, on so many occasions, women? Although notable advances are being made in gender equality, the macho society is still too respectful and covers up a good part of these despicable behaviors.

The worst thing about pacts with the “devils” is that, when they claim their part, it is difficult for them to give up. But it’s not impossible. It is not when the victim has the unconditional love and support of a loved one who helps him escape from his furry clutches. Fausto succeeded, thanks to Margaret’s love. The teacher achieved it, thanks to Margarita’s. And thousands of mothers and fathers of children who erred in his direction, along with many other people, achieve it daily, thanks to their friends, those of unbreakable friendship.

Did Thorkild, the Danish poet, get it too? Sorry but I’m not going to spoil the movie for you. @worldwide