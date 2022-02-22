Oscar 2022 nominated movies that we can watch at home

By fellow Zaira Núñez

One of the favorite awards for movie lovers and us is just around the corner and will take place on March 27, in which films from different genres and parts of the world seek to win a golden statuette.

If you haven’t seen them yet, don’t worry, thanks to streaming platforms many of these can already be found there ready to watch from home.

“The Power of the Dog”

Directed by Jane Campion, we meet two brothers Phill (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) owners of a ranch in Montana, here we follow the story of how Phill storms his brother’s new marriage with the widow Rose Gordon (Kristen Dunst ) and his son Peter (Kodi Smit – McPhee).

This film is the one with the most Oscar nominations, participating in 12 categories, some of them are best film, best leading actor, best director, best actress and supporting actor.

You can find it on Netflix.

“CODA”

From director Sian Heder, this film introduces us to Ruby, a teenage daughter of deaf parents who has to decide between pursuing her love of music or staying with her family in the fishing business.

With nominations for best film, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay.

You can find it on Prime Video.

“Don’t Look Up”

With the direction of Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up tells the story of two astronomers who have discovered that the world is going to end, now they will have to do everything possible so that people know it and see how to avoid it.

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Soundtrack.

You can find it on Netflix.

“DUNE”

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, this film is based on the fictional novel by Frank Herbert about Paul Atrides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a noble family who tries to avenge his father’s death and save the planet he is entrusted to protect from some evil forces.

With the participation of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya, this film is nominated for 10 categories, some of them are best film, best soundtrack, best photography, among others.

You can find it on HBO MAX.

“King Richard: A Winning Family”

With Reinaldo Marcus Green as director, in this film we see how Richard Williams (Will Smith) turned his daughters Venus and Serena Williams into the successful tennis players they are today.

Nominated for 6 categories, some of them are best film, best original screenplay, best leading actor and best supporting actress.

You can find it on HBO MAX.

“The Dark Daughter”

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Dark Daughter introduces us to Leda’s (Olivia Colman) vacation, which takes an unexpected turn as she begins to confront problems from her past.

It has 3 nominations, best leading actress, best supporting actress and best adapted screenplay.

You can find it on Netflix.

“Parallel Mothers”

The new film directed by Pedro Almodóvar tells us the story of two women, Janis (Penélope Cruz) middle-aged and Ana (Milena Smit) a teenager, both pregnant and about to give birth establish a special connection.

With a nomination for best leading actress and best soundtrack.

You can find it on Netflix.

“All About The Ricardos”

With Aaron Sorkin as director, in this film we see the production week of the program “Yo Soy Lucy” in which Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) go through a series of personal crises that threaten their show, their professional careers and their marriage.

I managed to have three nominations for the awards, these being for best leading actress, best leading actor and best supporting actor.

You can find it on Prime Video.

“Tick, Tick… ​​Boom”

Directed by the creator of Hamilton, one of the most successful musicals on Broadway, Linn Manuel Miranda tells the story of Jonnathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) the creator of Rent and Tick, Tick… ​​Boom, both musicals, here we see a young Jon about to turn 30 wondering if his dream is worth it.

Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Editing.

You can find it on Netflix.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

With Joel Coen as director, this is a new version of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, here Macbeth (Denzel Washington) convinced by three witches, believes that he is destined to be the king of Scotland and together with his wife (Frances McDormand) will do everything possible to get the crown.

It achieved three Academy Award nominations for Best Leading Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design.

You can find it on Apple TV.

“Charm”

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith, a film from Walt Disney Animation Studios could not miss the Oscars. Encanto tells us the story of the Madrigal family, everyone here has a unique gift except Mirabel, until one day she discovers that she could be the last hope so that the magic of her family does not die.

Together 3 nominations, which are best animated film, best soundtrack and best original song.

You can find it on Disney +.

“The Mitchell Family vs. The machines”

Directed by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe, we accompany the Mitchell family on a journey to take Katie to the university of her dreams where she can finally study film, all goes well along the way until a technological revolution begins.

Nominated in the category of best animated film.

You can find it on Netflix.

“Luca”

An original Disney and Pixar film, directed by Enrico Casarosa, in which we travel to the Italian Riviera, where we spend the summer with Luca and Alberto, two sea monsters posing as humans.

With a nomination for best animated film.

You can find it on Disney +.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Directed by Don Hall, John Ripa and the Mexican Carlos López Estrada, Raya is a warrior in search of the last dragon, this is her only hope to unite the people, so the evil force that threatens her land will not win.

Nominated for best animated film.

You can find it on Disney +.

“Summer of Soul”

It is a documentary directed by Ahmir “Questlove” about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that celebrated African-American music and culture.

With his nomination for best documentary.

You can find it on Star +.