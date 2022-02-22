Orthorexia, obsession with health

When we start a new year we usually do it full of good resolutions. Often one of them is eating healthier. A healthy and balanced diet is a fundamental pillar of health. In this sense, the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes that “a healthy diet helps protect us from malnutrition in all its forms, as well as from non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer”.

However, for some people healthy eating becomes the center of their life and that is not so healthy anymore. “Orthorexia is a type of disorder based on the obsession with eating foods classified as healthy. A person with orthorexia avoids consuming those foods that he considers do not fall into that category, ”explains Josselyn Sevilla Martínez, a specialist at the Cláritas Psychological Institute. (https://institutoclaritas.com/)

“It is a type of disorder that resembles other eating behavior disorders, since it usually presents with a psychological pattern similar to that of anorexia or bulimia. People who suffer from it seek to achieve a physical ideal through restriction and excessive food control, camouflaged by the search for healthy food”, details the psychologist.

Likewise, he affirms that, in the case of people with orthorexia, the line that separates the habit of eating healthy and obsession is very diffuse, since they use healthy lifestyle habits as a justification for their rigidity and dietary restriction. “The difference between eating healthy and being obsessed with healthy food lies in the need to follow a certain type of diet. This leads to an obsession with a type of food or a way of eating that limits daily life. This obsession leads to frustration and fear of consuming other foods since the person considers that, if he does, all his work will be destroyed. Thus, he ends up attributing negative and exaggerated consequences to not complying with his diet”, he describes.

This obsession with consuming certain foods or preparing them in a specific way ends up taking its toll on the day-to-day life of the person with orthorexia, as it is something that requires a lot of time and effort. “People with orthorexia spend a large part of their time informing themselves and researching about food, its composition, additives, calories, diets, ways of cooking it and endless data they find on the internet. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the large amount of time they spend researching about it, many times the information they collect is wrong, since the sources they can find are not scientific and lead them to misconceptions about certain foods,” says Sevilla.

OBSESSIVE CONCERN.

It was Dr. Steven Bratman, author of the book “Health Food Junkies” (addicted to healthy food), who coined the term “orthorexia”, which comes from the Greek words orthos (fair, correct) and orexis (appetite). This American doctor explains that orthorexia consists of an obsessive concern about eating healthy foods that leads to feelings of guilt for having eaten unhealthy foods or even preferring fasting over the consumption of said foods.

Among the foods that people with orthorexia usually reject are: meat, fats, those in whose cultivation pesticides or herbicides have been used and those that contain artificial additives such as dyes or preservatives.

The specialist points out that those who have orthorexia spend a lot of time planning the type of food they should buy, where and how they are going to prepare it, which implies a great mental effort.

In this sense, the specialists at Sanitas, a company specializing in health insurance, point out that another problem linked to orthorexia may be the damage to health that can occur if the rejected foods are not replaced by others that provide the same nutrients. “This fact leads to the orthorexic being at risk of anemia, vitamin and micronutrient deficiencies (such as iron or iodine), as well as lack of energy. In short, nutritional imbalances that make the healthiest option harmful to health”, they point out.

SOCIAL ISOLATION.

Josselyn Sevilla indicates that those with orthorexia spend a lot of time planning the type of food they should buy, where and how they are going to prepare it, which implies a great mental effort. In addition, the psychologist emphasizes that this disorder “can lead to social isolation, since we normally gather around food.” Thus, she comments that people with orthorexia “have a very bad time when they meet their family or friends and have to go to restaurants or cafeterias because they cannot control the type of food that the establishments handle or the way they are prepared. Therefore, they may start to avoid social situations so as not to be faced with eating out of their control environment.”

The specialist states that the people most at risk of suffering from orthorexia are those with “perfectionist and demanding profiles, that is, profiles very similar to those of other eating disorders.” Sevilla adds that among the people at risk of presenting orthorexia are those who have overcome an eating behavior disorder such as anorexia, as they can fall into the trap of justifying restrictions in the search for healthy food. Another risk group is made up of those who, due to their work, have to take care of the type of food they consume, for example, athletes or dancers, who follow a marked and regulated diet.

However, Sanitas experts point out that the fact that we should not be obsessed with healthy food does not mean that we should stop worrying about food, since being overweight and obese are very harmful to health. For this reason, they emphasize that you have to take care of yourself but not become obsessed.

For those who have already crossed that line and fallen into orthorexia, there are solutions. Josselyn Sevilla explains that orthorexia, like other eating disorders, is treated with psychological therapy and with the support of other professionals such as nutritionists.

“It is important that, in the first place, people with orthorexia realize their problem, because many times they are not aware of it. Once the problem has been identified and recognized, education is worked on in relation to myths and misconceptions that the person may have regarding their diet and it becomes clear that they are taking healthy eating to the extreme. During the psychological process, the factors that underlie all of this will be observed and that have led the patient to seek safety, acceptance or personal validity in this type of behavior, whether due to perfectionism, self-demand, low self-esteem or many other related factors. ”, details the psychologist.