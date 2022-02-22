Oriana Sabatini joined the trend “lace up” played with pants

There is no longer any doubt that oriana sabatini It is today one of the references in the world of fashion. Through her Instagram account, the model surprises every day with new styles that drive her fans crazy and that will surely be a trend.

Today, Paulo Dybala’s girlfriend shared a postcard in which she wears daring “lace up” pants that, let’s take for granted, will be all the rage in 2022. In the publication, Oriana Sabatini I carry a Black Long Sleeve Crop Top with Front Slit and Criss-Cross Ties and a dazzling pants with ties that intersect forming diamonds. Similar style to the one used in her last appearances by the Spanish singer Rosalia and American actress Megan fox.

Oriana Sabatini’s look

He accompanied the risky group with her hair pulled into a tight bun with two loose strands, in addition to a careful make up that caught the attention of his followers. Catherine Fulop’s daughter He led outlined cat eyesdark shadow and well-charged lashes, registered trademark of the house. Besides, the contoured face with bronzer and highlighter and lips naked with gloss They completed her facial look. Still, she added a casual touch to her outfit, as she photographed herself barefoot.

With blonde eyebrows and kilometer-long nails, Oriana Sabatini put herself in the shoes of a “little fairy”: “Is everything going to look good on you?” Oriana Sabatini was encouraged to make a profound change in appearance and compared herself to a fairy.

oriana sabatini He now has almost 6 million followers on his Instagram account. Despite this, the singer chose not to see the total number of ‘likes’ in her publication, but we can take it for granted that there were hundreds of thousands of fans who ‘liked’ her.

As expected, one of the comments that could not be missed was that of his faithful follower, his mother Catherine Fulopwho wrote to him: “That beautiful! I fell in love”. On the other hand, he also wrote to him by celebrities like Candelaria TinelliManu Viale, Euge de Martini and the inevitable Wanda Nara.