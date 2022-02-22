Orbelín Pineda was close to the goal in his debut with Celta de Vigo

The Mexican entered the match against Levante in place of Néstor Araujo to have his first minutes in Spain

Orbelin Pineda debuted this Monday with the shirt of the Celta Vigo. The Mexican played the last 27 minutes in the 1-1 against I raisedtime in which the former Cruz Azul footballer left good impressions, had a lot of participation and even came close to scoring.

Pineda entered at minute 63, when the score still did not move, just to replace his compatriot Nestor Araujowho had been a starter and came out with a yellow card that he received at 45′.

orbelin He was placed in the center of the field of play, an area in which he had a lot of participation, both to pressure the rival to recover balls, as well as to command attacks and distribute the ball.

With only two minutes on the pitch, the Mexican took his first shot, which went wide. However, by 67′ the Celta Vigo He went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Franco Cervi.

The tie for him I raised it reached 82′, with an entry by Roger Martí, who was assisted by Alejandro Cantero.

Pineda he had the last two danger actions in his loot. However, the clearest was presented at 86 ‘, when Brais Méndez leaked a ball to the Mexican, who was in front of goalkeeper Daniel Cárdenas, who managed to deflect the ball with his left leg.

Since the arrival of orbelin to the Celta Vigothe Mexican had to wait five games to finally debut in soccer Europebut only in four of them had he jumped to the substitutes’ bench.

Before the game against I raisedthe last duel he had played Pineda It was with Cruz Azul on November 22, 2021, the day he played the 90 minutes of the fall against Monterrey in the 2021 Apertura playoff.