Oppenheimer: First Look at Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s New Movie

We have just a few details of the new Christopher Nolan movie, but everything seems to be going from strength to strength. The film will be a historical drama starring Cillian Murphy as the scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, one of the men responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb. The most recent news is precisely the first look at this actor characterized as such a character.

In the photo, which seems to respond to the first camera tests, we barely see him wearing a hat in a black and white photograph. Although the actor is not necessarily identical to the theoretical physicist Oppenheimer takes his title from, there is hardly anyone who doubts the performer’s ability or Nolan’s decision to cast him. As we mentioned, there aren’t many details about the movie. Nolan isn’t particularly known for his dramas. The filmmaker is famous for the sci-fi stories he tells, but this could be his first period drama since The Big Trick. 76%. In this title, starring Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale, two magicians try to outdo each other at the end of the 19th century.

First look at Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer as Christopher Nolan’s ‘OPPENHEIMER’. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine. pic.twitter.com/iDrSLSBM55 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 22, 2022

Oppenheimer Will this be Nolan’s next movie after Tenet? 83%. Her most recent work was met with a mixed response from critics. The film follows a mysterious agent who agrees to work for an organization that is fighting someone from the future. Both the science fiction concepts and the more familiar surprise of the story were met with disdain from part of the public.

For his new film, the director has also recruited actors Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Jack Quaid, Dane DeHaan, Emily Blunt and Josh Hartnett. The story probably revolves around how this physicist came up with the atomic bomb years before the end of World War II. As you know, the use of that weapon of mass destruction was what ended the conflict.

The film will be made by the Universal studio, after the disagreement between Nolan and Warner following the studio’s decision to release all of its 2021 films directly to streaming during their opening day in theaters. Although that measure did not affect Tenet – 83%, the filmmaker sought another production company to guarantee that, whatever happens, his film would have an exclusive window in theaters.

Oppenheimer It doesn’t have a release date yet. This first photo is likely from a camera test, which means production is likely weeks away from starting. Since Nolan (Memento – 92%, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, The Origin – 86%) is an industry darling, the studio will surely want to release it in time for awards season which means we’ll be able to see it later this year if they decide to hurry, or late 2023 if they take their time.

